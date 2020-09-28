What's Coming to Amazon in October 2020

Amazon is preparing for a fright-filled October with plenty of horror flicks and some spooky new series arriving on the streaming platform.

Along with introducing the new comedy Truth Seekers from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, which follows a crew of ghost hunters across the UK, Prime Video is also unveiling several new Blumhouse features, such as The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne, and Evil Eye.

If horror isn't your thing, have no fear because there are plenty of other options including lighthearted classics like Funny Girl and The Wedding Planner and more serious fare like Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning The Departed.

Below, get the full lineup of what's coming to Amazon this month.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

October TBA

Sons of the Soil - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight's Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PBS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

October 2

Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 - Amazon Original Special

October 6

Black Box - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Mr. Robot: Season 4

October 8

Archive (2020)

October 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series

October 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

October 13

Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

October 14

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

October 16

Time - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original Special

October 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 23

Mirzapur - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

October 26

What To Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

October 27

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

October 29

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Truth Seekers - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 31

I'll See You In My Dreams (2015)

Available for Rental or Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

October 2



12 Hour Shift (2020)

October 6

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! (2020)

Spontaneous (2020)

October 9

The Doorman (2020)

October 11

Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie (2020)

October 13

Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

Fatima (2020)

Greenland (2020)

October 16

Kajillionare (2020)

Love and Monsters (2020)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

October 27

The Craft (2020)