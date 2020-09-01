Your Guide to Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' 2020 Lineup

Pop your popcorn and grab a warm cup of apple cider to get in the fall season spirit because Freeform has just unveiled its "31 Nights of Halloween" lineup.

Kicking off October 1 and running through Halloween night on October 31, the programming slate will feature classic films perfect for All Hallow's Eve including The Addams Family (1991), Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Hotel Transylvania and Hocus Pocus.

Some new titles will be joining the slate for the first time including Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and the 2016 Ghostbusters film among others. In anticipation of "31 Nights of Halloween," Freeform also released a fun teaser trailer previewing the films that will be shown.

Along with "31 Nights of Halloween," the network is also kicking things off with "Freeform's Halloween Road" a drive-through experience filled with tricks and treats for Halloween lovers in the Los Angeles area. The immersive event will allow fans to journey through some of Halloween's most nostalgic films including Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Live entertainment, exciting photo moments and more will be available from the safety of participants' vehicles. Taking place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles, this event is open to the public from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4. Reservations are required, so fans who are looking to participate can visit 31nightsofhalloween.com to sign up.

Below, get the nightly lineup for this year's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming slate.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Boxtrolls

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps (2015)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Warm Bodies

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps (2015)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy (1999)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy Returns

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2 – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy Returns

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Scorpion King – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Goonies

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Boxtrolls

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scream 3

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scream

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scream 2

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

8:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Gremlins

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Gremlins

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbuster II

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - Jumanji (1995)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy (1999)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Mummy Returns

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scream

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scream 2

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (2016)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Matilda

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters II

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror"

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters (1984)