'This Is Us' Begins Filming Season 5: See Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia on Set (PHOTO)

We're getting This Is Us Season 5 two weeks earlier than planned, and filming has begun on the new episodes coming our way in about a month.

Executive producer Dan Fogelman posted a photo of "a 2020 television sex scene," with series stars Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack) dressed as their characters, standing socially distanced, and wearing masks from set. "We're back," he confirmed.

This comes the day after NBC announced that the Season 5 premiere will air on Tuesday October 27 (still two hours), rather than the originally scheduled November 10.

The drama is one of several shows incorporating the real-world pandemic into its upcoming season. "We've decided to attack things head on," Fogelman previously wrote on Twitter in response to a fan asking if present day scenes would mirror real life in that aspect. (That means we likely won't see Moore and Ventimiglia wearing those masks in the photo onscreen next month, given they're filming flashbacks.

And while this look at the Season 5 set tells us they're likely prepping a Jack and Rebecca scene, expect for some of the new episodes to focus on Moore's character's other relationship. "It's going to explore the Rebecca-Miguel dynamic, and how they found their way into each other's lives 10 years down the road, and coupled up," the star previously told TV Insider.

"I feel like that will be one of the greatest tricks of the show is getting people to get on board with Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas)," she added. "I know it's always going to be 'Jack and Rebecca,' but they deserve a new lease on life together, and I'm excited to see how they're going to bring us together."

Check out more from set with screenshots from Moore's Instagram stories below.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC