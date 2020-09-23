'This Is Us' Season 5 Premiere Date Moves Up at NBC

It looks like This Is Us fans are in luck: NBC just announced it's moving the Season 5 premiere of the family drama up by two whole weeks!

Previously scheduled to return on Tuesday, November 10 with a two-hour episode, This Is Us will now debut its fifth season on Tuesday, October 27. And yes, the two-hour episode is still part of the schedule as the premiere will air from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The news comes just days after guest star Ron Cephas Jones won his second Emmy for his portrayal of fan favorite character William Hill. This Is Us, which debuted back in 2016, follows the Pearson family through the decades. Its approach of interweaving various timelines make for a moving drama that's known to spark tears among its audience.

For the 2019-2020 season, This Is Us scored as TV's #1 drama in the key adult 18-49 demo for a fourth season in a row. The series averaged 11.5 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens and has reached more than 54 million viewers through the 2019-2020 season.

The team behind This Is Us recently got back to work as series creator Dan Fogelman teased via Twitter. "Just another normal start to another normal season during this super normal time," Fogelman tweeted alongside a photo of himself wearing a mask.

The series features stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson, among others. Along with Fogelman, the series' executive-producing team includes Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal.

Stay tuned for more details on the return of This Is Us and don't miss the Season 5 premiere this October on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC