'This Is Us' Sets Return to Production: What We Know So Far

The Pearsons are ready to reunite!

The fan favorite family drama This Is Us is tentatively slated for a two-hour season premiere on Tuesday, November 10. While the writers have been hard at work for a while, little has been revealed about when the cast would return to set—until now.

According to Deadline, the series will begin filming its fifth season Thursday, September 24. This date is subject to change, of course, as the cast and crew follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

It's no secret that the extremely relatable series will tackle real-world issues in Season 5. Creator and showrunner Dan Fogelman tweeted back in August that the show would address the ongoing pandemic. "Yes on Covid" he wrote, adding, "We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters."

He then continued to say, "Same planned ending. Same route to get there," hinting that the series will keep its course. This Is Us was given a three-season renewal in 2019, keeping it on the air through Season 6, which is when this planned ending is likely to occur.

The stars are eager to get back to work and see where their characters' stories will pick up following some serious sibling drama for Sterling K. Brown's Randall and Justin Hartley's Kevin, who also learned he's going to be a dad after the pregnancy reveal from Caitlin Thompson's Madison.

Mandy Moore, who plays Pearson matriarch Rebecca throughout the show's varying timelines, admitted that she's most excited about exploring her character's romance with Miguel. "I know it's going to explore the Rebecca-Miguel dynamic, and how they found their way into each other's lives 10 years down the road," Moore told TV Insider in July.

While some fans have mixed feelings toward Miguel (Jon Huertas), who is also the best friend of Rebecca's deceased husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), the character has certainly grown on viewers. "We've been talking about it for so many years and I feel like this is finally the season," Moore continued. "I feel like that will be one of the greatest tricks of the show—getting people to get on board with Rebecca and Miguel. I know it's always going to be 'Jack and Rebecca,' but they deserve a new lease on life together, and I'm excited to see how [the writers are] going to bring us together."

Rebecca began experiencing the early onset symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease in Season 4 and agreed to participate in a medical trial introduced to her by Randall. This caused a deeper riff between Randall and Kevin, who urged Rebecca to do what she wants—which is to spend time being happy with her family rather than pushing for cures in another city.

Along with that brother tension, Kevin will grapple with the knowledge that he's going to be a father after a one-night stand with sister Kate's (Chrissy Metz) best friend, Madison. "I think it's a good opportunity to tell a story about two lost souls," Hartley told TV Insider this summer. "I'm looking forward to seeing what everyone thinks of this story that we're going to tell in Season 5, because [Kevin] said he's all in."

As for Randall, it could be an opportune time from him to head back into therapy, which the super-stressed Pearson explored in Season 4. "He's at least put his toe in the water," Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Randall's wife, Beth, told us earlier this year. "I think she could continue to encourage him to go in that direction, and I would hope that she does. I hope to see an episode where they both go. That might be helpful as well."

Stay tuned for more news as Season 5 of This Is Us nears.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 10, 9/8c, NBC