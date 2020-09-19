Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List
Even a global pandemic can't stop TV's biggest night. The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are about to begin!
The 2020 Emmys ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, September 20 on ABC, honoring the best of the small-screen from the last year. And this time around, Netflix is leading the pack, thanks to nominated series like Ozark, The Crown, and Stranger Things. Also big nominees tonight are HBO hit series Watchmen and Succession, while exciting surprises like the cast of Schitt's Creek and newer Apple TV+ and Disney+ originals (The Morning Show and The Mandalorian) should keep things interesting.
Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (including some who have already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Schitt's Creek — WINNER
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True — WINNER
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen — WINNER
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America — WINNER
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen — WINNER
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Little Fires Everywhere
Unorthodox
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Voice
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Masked Singer
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession — WINNER
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cherry Jones, Succession — WINNER
Harriet Walter, Succession
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us — WINNER
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Reality Show Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Fab Five, Queer Eye
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education — WINNER
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
American Son
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession — WINNER
Stranger Things
The Mandalorian
