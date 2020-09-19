Emmys 2020: The Complete Winners List

Even a global pandemic can't stop TV's biggest night. The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are about to begin!

The 2020 Emmys ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, September 20 on ABC, honoring the best of the small-screen from the last year. And this time around, Netflix is leading the pack, thanks to nominated series like Ozark, The Crown, and Stranger Things. Also big nominees tonight are HBO hit series Watchmen and Succession, while exciting surprises like the cast of Schitt's Creek and newer Apple TV+ and Disney+ originals (The Morning Show and The Mandalorian) should keep things interesting.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below (including some who have already won big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards), and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Schitt's Creek — WINNER

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Regina King, Watchmen — WINNER

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True — WINNER

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen — WINNER

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America — WINNER

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen — WINNER

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Little Fires Everywhere

Unorthodox

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

The Voice

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Masked Singer

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession — WINNER

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cherry Jones, Succession — WINNER

Harriet Walter, Succession

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us — WINNER

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Reality Show Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Fab Five, Queer Eye

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Television Movie

Bad Education — WINNER

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

American Son

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show — WINNER

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark — WINNER

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession — WINNER

Stranger Things

The Mandalorian

