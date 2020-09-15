Creative Arts Emmys: The Complete Winners List (So Far)

The Emmys may not take place until this weekend, but the festivities have already begun as the Creative Arts Emmys are unveiled in the days leading up to the September 20 ceremony.

From docuementary categories to reality programming and so much more, there's no shortage of recognition to be had in this creative arts field. Below, we're rounding up the full list of winners from this year's Creative Arts Emmys so far. Check back here each day to see which winners have been unveiled for the 2020 categories.

Monday, September 14

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Apollo (HBO) - WINNER

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E) - WINNER

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic) - WINNER

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul's Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix) - WINNER

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic) - WINNER

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Cheer, "Hit Zero" (Netflix)

Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work (National Geographic) - WINNER

Queer Eye, "We're In Japan!: Japanese Holiday" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, Series Body of Work (VH1)

Survivor, Series Body of Work (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix) - WINNER

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, "Episode 7" (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix) - WINNER

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, "Maine" (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Not Your Average Joe" (Netflix)

Why We Hate, "Tools & Tactics" (Discovery Channel) - WINNER

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, "The Happiest Place On Earth" (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti, "Destiny" (Discovery Channel)

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, "Antarctica" (BBC America) - WINNER

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN) - WINNER

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, "Episode 1" (ESPN)

McMillion$, "Episode 3" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block" (FOX)

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really" (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1) - WINNER

Survivor, "It's Like a Survivor Economy" (CBS)

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard" (Bravo)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer, "God Blessed Texas" (Netflix) - WINNER

Deadliest Catch, "Cold War Rivals" (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, "The New World" (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, "The Ball Ball" (VH1)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN) - WINNER

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "Cult of Personality" (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Apollo 11 (CNN) - WINNER

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, "Daytona" (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

RuPaul's Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch" (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, "The Noble Thing To Do" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, "Closing The Net" (Netflix) - WINNER

McMillion$, "Episode 1" (HBO)