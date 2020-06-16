Jimmy Kimmel to Host 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC this fall as he fills the role for a third time. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will also executive produce the 2020 ceremony, which is slated for Sunday, September 20 at 8/7c.

In the past, Kimmel hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards and in recent years has helmed the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. Additional details about the show's production and format will be announced at a later date.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," said Jimmy Kimmel in a statement.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

Kimmel has been hosting his late-night show from home as production shutdowns remain in effect during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also hosted ABC's latest revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which was renewed for another season earlier this spring.

Nominations for this year's Emmys will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28. Stay tuned for more news as it's announced ahead of this year's Emmys.

