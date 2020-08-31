'This Is Us' Celebrates The Big 3's Birthday With Special Cast Message (VIDEO)

It's the Big 3's birthday! That's right, the Pearson triplets turn the big 4-0 as August 31 rings in another year for the siblings at the center of NBC's This Is Us.

While filming on Season 5 has been delayed due to COVID-19, fans were gifted with a sweet treat from the cast as stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Logan Shroyer, Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, Parker Bates and Mackenzie Hancsicsak rang in Kevin, Kate and Randall's big day.

Opening the video with a "Happy Birthday" song performed by Metz, Brown and Hancsicsak, the actors who portray the siblings at various points and time throughout the show also enjoyed their own cakes, blowing out candles in honor of their onscreen counterparts.

"In case you didn't know, I'm 40," Brown announces holding up a birthday candle that his own sons helped blow out moments before. "40? That's old," Bates exclaims once he learns the age of his character as he plays the youngest version of Kevin in the series.

"Teen" Kevin, Logan Shroyer, adds, "We turn 40 this year, which is extremely impressive because we are TV characters." And as Justin Hartley who plays the oldest version of Kevin Pearson in the series blows out his birthday candle, he wishes for peace between his character and brother Randall (Brown). As fans will recall, the brothers said some pretty unforgivable things to each other in the Season 4 finale.

And just like that, we’re 40! The Big Three wish The Big Three a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/QVe6TnmJRT — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 31, 2020

Will that wish come true? Luckily fans will have some idea as the show has set its Season 5 premiere for Tuesday, November 10. Until then, watch the sweet birthday clip above and stay tuned for more Season 5 news.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, November 10, 9/8c, NBC