'This Is Us' Eyes Season 5 Return With 2-Hour Premiere Episode

Start stocking up on tissues now because the saga of the Pearson family will officially return on Tuesday, November 10 with the This Is Us Season 5 premiere.

While fans will have to wait longer than usual for the latest season due to pandemic-related delays, the wait will have been worth it as the fifth season will kick off with a two-hour premiere episode. The news was announced Thursday, August 27 along with NBC's other premiere dates for the season.

Typically the family drama from Dan Fogelman would return for a new batch of episodes by the end of September, but as with most network scripted series, filming schedules have been altered amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"I know the writers have been working for a while," star Mandy Moore told TV Insider in July. "I know that Dan [Fogelman] has written the first two episodes of the season. I know it's super ambitious, like our show always is. I am biased, but I feel like it keeps getting better and better," she teased.

Along with the two-hour premiere on Tuesday, November 10, another new episode will air one week later on November 17.

As for whether the show will include any coronavirus-related storylines, Moore said, "I think the writers are leaving themselves open to what is happening in the world right now, and whether or not they're going to incorporate that is still a little bit up in the air. I think they want to give themselves the leeway and the freedom to bring some of that in, if it makes sense, but everything is changing so quickly."

Only time will tell how the show will address the ongoing pandemic, but fans officially have a date to look forward to for when they might get those answers. Don't miss the Pearson family's return when Season 5 of This Is Us arrives this fall on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 5, Two-Hour Premiere, Tuesday, November 10, 9/8c, NBC