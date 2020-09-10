'NCIS: LA' Promotes Caleb Castille to Series Regular for Season 12

It sounds like FBI Agent Devin Rountree might accept that offer from Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) to join the team.

Caleb Castille has been upped from recurring to series regular ahead of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Deadline reports. Rountree has to figure out if making that career move is right for him and his relationship with the sister he's taken care of since elementary school and who's heading to UCLA.

Rountree first crossed paths with the team when he was undercover with the FBI and couldn't trust anyone because they were dirty. He then joined them for a case ... only to nearly get blown up. And he was almost beheaded when he joined Sam and Callen in Afghanistan in the Season 11 finale. But he's impressed the agents enough that they've offered him a place on the team. He hesitated to take it, however, because he knows they're like a family and he needed time to decide if he wants to join it.

"That character has just worked out so well for us, and like Fatima, we really do want to be bringing around the next generation of characters in this show," executive producer Frank Military told TV Insider after the finale. (Medalion Rahimi, who plays Special Agent Fatima Namazi, was promoted to series regular during the 11th season.) "He's one that quite possibly could be [sticking around]. I hope he says yes. I think we can expect to see him."

NCIS: LA also stars Linda Hunt (Hetty Lange), Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye), Eric Christian Olsen (LAPD Detective Marty Deeks), Barrett Foa (tech operator Eric Beale), and Renée Felice Smith (intelligence analyst Nell Jones). Filming has begun on Season 12, which could premiere in November.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 12, TBA, CBS