'NCIS: LA' Promotes Medalion Rahimi to Series Regular in Season 11

Fatima isn't going anywhere.

NCIS: Los Angeles has upped Medalion Rahimi from recurring to series regular, Deadline reports. Special Agent Fatima Namazi first worked with the team in Season 10's "Smokescreen," and she's been in eight episodes since. Her last appearance came in the November 10 episode "Concours D'Elegance," but this promotion suggests we'll be seeing more of her in Season 11. (The next new episode airs on February 16.)

"We were excited to work with Medalion last season and are thrilled to have her now joining us as a season regular on NCIS: Los Angeles," executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said. (That "season regular" suggests that her status is up in the air for a potential 12th season.)

As we've seen, Fatima's work with the team has taken her into the field (where she can easily hold her own), including for international work like in the Season 11 premiere, and handling things on a technological end in Ops. With Nell's (Renée Felice Smith) mother's health still a concern — she has coronary heart disease — that will likely continue. Fatima has taken over Nell and Eric's (Barrett Foa) work on cases when they were visiting her mother or Eric was off on his assignment in San Francisco.

Might Fatima fit into Sam's (LL Cool J) vision for the future as he and the others plan for Hetty's (Linda Hunt) eventual retirement? As he told Callen (Chris O'Donnell), he wants to train younger agents and make the team the best it can be.

