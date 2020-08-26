CBS Fall Schedule: 'One Day at a Time' & 'Star Trek: Discovery' to Air as Returning Shows Pushed

Though CBS was originally planning for its fall schedule to be business as usual, production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in some changes.

Instead, the primetime lineup in September and October will include original news, alternative programming, and two dramas (Star Trek: Discovery Season 1, originally from CBS All Access and ahead of its Season 3 premiere on the streaming service, and Manhunt: Deadly Games, from Spectrum Originals) and one comedy (One Day at a Time Season 4, from Pop TV) making their broadcast network debuts.

"This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said. "Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November."

While The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss will be premiering, reality TV fans will also be saying goodbye to two summer series, Love Island and Big Brother this fall.

Check out the current CBS fall schedule below.

Wednesday, September 9

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: Love Island

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours: Suspicion (Special Wednesday Edition)

Saturday, September 12

9:00 p.m.: Love Island: More to Love

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (34th Season Premiere)

Sunday, September 20 (NFL Double Header)

7:30 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT: 60 Minutes (53rd Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: Big Brother

9:30 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT: Love Island

Monday, September 21

9:00 p.m.: Love Island

10:00 p.m.: Manhunt: Deadly Games (Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: Love Island

10:00 p.m.: Star Trek Discovery (Broadcast Premiere – 1st Season)

Friday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: The Greatest #AtHome Videos

9:00 p.m.: Love Island

Tuesday, September 29

8:00 p.m.: Love Island (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, October 2

8:00 p.m.: The Greatest #AtHome Videos

9:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (10th Season Premiere)

Monday, October 12, 19, 26

9:00 p.m.: One Day at a Time (Broadcast Premiere – 4th Season)

10:00 p.m.: Manhunt: Deadly Games

Tuesday, October 13

10:00 p.m.: The FBI Declassified (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 14

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (32nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 28

8:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (New Time Period)

9:00 p.m.: Big Brother (22nd Season Finale)