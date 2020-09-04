Fall TV is coming back a little later this year, but new episodes are on the way — and we have proof via some of our favorite stars back on set.

NCIS: Los Angeles began production on Season 12 on September 3, and series star Daniela Ruah (who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye) took fans behind-the-scenes on her Instagram Stories. Check out photos below.

"It's officially the first day of NCIS: Los Angeles. I'm very happy to be 'home,'" she said, detailing some of the changes this season via two videos, one change being that her wardrobe is now next to her trailer. "Everybody's here wearing masks and disinfecting everything and washing their hands and being very, very safe and getting tested, so hopefully we will be back and we'll stay back in a safe and healthy way."

When Season 11 ended (early, like quite a few other shows, due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production in March), the team had investigated claims by SEALs against their chief, Argento (Juan Riedinger), for killing a sedated prisoner and civilians. After Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell), with potential new recruit Rountree (Caleb Castille), headed to Afghanistan while Kensi and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), with JAG's Lieutenant Colonel Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie (Catherine Bell), spoke with the SEALs back in Los Angeles.

Though they arrested Argento, he insisted he wouldn't be convicted due to his wife's familial connection to a senator. Furthermore, those connections in D.C. could also put the Office of Special Projects at risk, as Mac warned. "There will be pressure coming from that direction, that this gets squashed," executive producer Frank Military tells TV Insider.

NCIS: Los Angeles will continue airing Sundays at 9/8c when the new season premieres. "Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said when the network unveiled its plans for the fall schedule (including shows making their broadcast network debuts, like Star Trek: Discovery and One Day at a Time).

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 12, Fall 2020, CBS