Worth Watching: The Best of Cher on DVD, 'Frontline' on Police Reform, OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

The Best of Cher (Time-Life Video): An authentic pop-star icon gets the deluxe home-video treatment in a nine-disc set that includes 10 episodes from her fondly remembered 1975-76 post-Sonny and Cher variety show. (One of the most incredible numbers teams Cher with dynamo Tina Turner and Kate "God Bless America" Smith for, of all things, a Beatles medley.) High camp and great talent combine for a nostalgic romp that includes two 1970s TV specials, Vegas concerts from the 1990s, a full-length documentary (Dear Mom, Love Cher) and new interviews with Cher, Lily Tomlin and the designer of her many fabulous costumes, Bob Mackie.

Policing the Police 2020 (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): TV's premiere investigative showcase Frontline tackles the hot-button issue of police reform in the wake of historic protests for racial justice. Producers James Jacoby and Anya Bourg reunite with historian and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb in what amounts to a follow-up to the 2016 documentary Policing the Police, which also focused on the police department in Newark, N.J., as a microcosm of the systemic issues that are fueling the current crusade for reform.

OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad (9/8c, OWN): Oprah Winfrey's network shines a positive light on Black fatherhood in an inspirational special profiling five celebrity dads from various walks of life. They discuss issues both light (braiding hair) and heavy (how to discuss law enforcement) as they reveal a side of parenting too rarely seen on TV. The participants include Super Bowl champ Malcolm Jenkins, spiritual leader Bishop T.D. Jakes, DJ D-Nice, musician Anthony Hamilton and gospel star Kirk Franklin.

Michael McIntyre: Showman (streaming on Netflix): The popular British comedian takes the London Palladium stage (filmed last September) for his first Netflix stand-up special. Reflecting on a recent world tour, McIntyre riffs on the differences between U.S. and U.K. audiences, avoiding shark attacks in Australia and figuring out those exotic dialects in New Zealand.

Inside Tuesday TV: Also on Netflix: the intriguing documentary Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice, about the family of a 2-year-old girl from Bangkok who decided to cryogenically preserve their daughter after her death of brain cancer. Her head and brain are now in an Arizona lab, with the girl's father hoping someday to resurrect her within a regenerated body… In The CW's clever gaming comedy Dead Pixels (8/7c), Nicky (Will Merrick) is glad when his dad tries to bond with him by playing Kingdom Scrolls — but what does it mean when Nicky starts really enjoying killing his dad’s avatar?… Inside the NFL (9/8c) begins its 39th year on cable, its ninth on Showtime, with host James Brown analyzing the new season alongside former players Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason, joined by N.Y. Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the first active NFL player to appear as a weekly regular… George Stephanopoulos anchors the ABC News special The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event (9/8c) in which the president takes questions from uncommitted voters — are there any? — in a town-hall format from the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia. (ABC reached out to presidential rival Joe Biden for a similar event but was unable to find a mutually agreeable date with his campaign.)