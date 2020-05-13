First Look at OWN's New All-Female Virtual Series 'Girlfriends Check In' (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey's OWN is launching an all-new virtual series this weekend as Girlfriends Check In begins Saturday, May 16. And TV Insider has your first look at the show and its star-studded cast.

The weekly Saturday night program invites viewers into the homes of celebrity friend groups, who will come together for uplifting and light-hearted conversations. Among the topics discussed will be love, friendship, and wellness — and, of course, they'll be spilling the tea about past and present relationships.

The first episode of Girlfriends Check In premieres Saturday, May 16 at 10/9c, following the series premiere of Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant at 9/8c. TV Insider can exclusively reveal the latest celebrities set to appear, including: Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish), Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Ryan Michelle Bathe (The First Wives Club and Sterling K. Brown's real-life wife), Carla Hall (Top Chef and The Chew), Tisha Campbell (Outmatched), Kym Whitley (Twenties), Holly Robinson Peete (Chicago Fire), fitness trainer AJ Johnson, Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls), Kim Fields (The Facts of Life), life coach Lisa Silvera, entertainment executive Thai Randolph, and gospel singers Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

These ladies join a previously announced list of actors and TV personalities participating including Meagan Good, L'Myia Good Bellinger, Tasah Smith, Grace Byers, Loni Love, B. Simone, Tami Roman, and Robbi Rogers.

Get a peek at the hour-long fun happening each week with the exclusive sneak peek above, and catch the full episode breakdown below.

Episode 101: Saturday, May 16

The girlfriends participating in this installment include Tamela Mann, Yolanda Adams, Erica Campbell and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Together these Queens of gospel will share their secrets to keeping romance alive, how to maintain beauty while in lockdown, a funny gospel twist to nursery rhymes and keeping the kids in check.

Episode 102: Saturday, May 23

Talk show host Loni Love will gather her girlfriends including Tami Roman, B. Simone and Robbi Rogers for a fun night of cocktails and conversation surrounding fashion, hair and being overworked during lockdown. Hidden abilities will also be revealed in an impromptu talent show.

Episode 103: Saturday, May 30

Celebrity chef Carla Hall rounds up her crew including Anika Noni Rose, Kim Fields and Lisa Silvera from around the country to swap recipes, inspiration and compassion during this tough time.

Episode 104: Saturday, June 6

Megan Good catches up with her sister La'Myia Good Bellinger and friends Tasha Smith and Grace Byers to talk about beauty regimens and staying faith centered during uncertain times. Expect some surprise pop-ins by husbands DeVon Franklin, Trai Byers and Eric Bellinger.

Episode 105: Saturday, June 13

Tika Sumpter and Susan Kelechi Watson bring their girlfriends Ryan Michelle Bathe and Thai Randolph together from coast to coast to discuss motherhood, career and life balance as they share beauty secrets and how-to tips on staying relaxed during quarantine.

Episode 106: Saturday, June 20

Tisha Campbell and her gal pals Kym Whitley, Holly Robinson Peete and AJ Johnson dish on men, dating, loving yourself and raising your family in a hilarious girls night in you don't want to miss.

Catch all of the episodes each Saturday beginning May 16 on OWN.

Girlfriends Check In, Series Premiere, Saturday, May 16, 10/9c, OWN