NFL Preview 2020-2021: Football by the Numbers
Ready for some football?
While some things will be different for the NFL 2020-2021 season — like no fans in the stadiums and which players will actually be participating this year — there are still games to be played, and we couldn’t be more excited.
Scroll down as we catch you up on the numbers you need to know heading into this football season.
