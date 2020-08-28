NFL Preview 2020-2021: Football by the Numbers

TV Insider Staff
Comments
NFL Football Season 2020
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ready for some football?

While some things will be different for the NFL 2020-2021 season — like no fans in the stadiums and which players will actually be participating this year — there are still games to be played, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Scroll down as we catch you up on the numbers you need to know heading into this football season.

Football Is Back! The Top 10 Games to Watch This NFL SeasonSee Also

Football Is Back! The Top 10 Games to Watch This NFL Season

Get the inside scoop on the must-see matchups, teams, and players of the 2020-2021 season.
Patrick Mahomes NFL Contract
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

$503 million

The amount of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ new contract. The 10-year deal is the largest in sports history.

NFL Virtual Draft Viewership
NFL via Getty Images

35%

The increase in viewers who watched this year’s draft (held virtually) as compared with last year.

NFL Traning Equipment Costs
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

$1,500

The amount allotted to each player by the league for home training equipment during quarantine.

Tom Brady New England Patriots
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

285

The number of games Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots over 20 seasons. The quarterback now takes his expertise to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons Stadium Attendance
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

10,000–20,000

The number of fans the Atlanta Falcons announced they would allow in their stadium, which has a capacity of 71,000, on game days.

NFL Training COVID Concerns
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

67

The number of players who opted out of playing this season because of COVID-19 concerns.