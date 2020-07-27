'The Oprah Conversation' to Tackle Race & More Topics on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey once again as the streaming platform announced The Oprah Conversation will debut later this week.

Debuting Thursday, July 30, The Oprah Conversation will continue to explore relevant subjects with the help of leaders from across the world. Filmed remotely, Winfrey will have intimate conversations with various newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, allwhich will include audience engagement.

The show reveals gripping personal stories of human connection in an effort to bring truth and perspective to topics currently shaping our world. In the premiere episode, How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi will chat with Winfrey and as well as white readers who are confronting their own racist beliefs. Aptly titled "How to Be an Antiracist," the installment will be available to stream for free exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning at 7/6c on Thursday.

The show will continue on Friday, August 7 with a two-part interview with Emmanuel Acho, athlete, commentator, activist and creator/host of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. During the first half of the conversation, Acho will discuss his web series and take questions from white viewers. Meanwhile, in Part 2, he'll dive deeper into a raw, unfiltered discussion about race with Winfrey in response to questions posed by white and Latinx guests.

Another guest who will be highlighted in The Oprah Conversation is Equal Justice Initiative founder and best-selling author Bryan Stevenson, whose story and memoir inspired the film Just Mercy.

The series joins Winfrey's other shows on the platform Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah's Book Club. The Oprah Conversation will be available to stream in more than 100 countries via Apple TV+ upon its premiere.

The Oprah Conversation, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 30, 6/7c, Apple TV+