Fall 2020 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Premiere Dates

Return dates for many of our favorite shows are still up in the air, but networks have promised that there's still new content coming to TV this fall.

The highly-anticipated Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley is already scheduled. The CW is saying goodbye to Supernatural after 15 seasons with the final seven episodes. NBC has scheduled its popular comedies (like Superstore) and dramas (This Is Us and Law & Order: SVU) for November. And game show enthusiasts will have plenty to watch with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Supermarket Sweep.

Check out a full list of the fall premiere dates below.

Sunday

September 20

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)

September 27

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m.: Bless the Harts (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Fox)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Fox)

October 18

7:00 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Card Sharks (ABC)

Monday

September 7

8:00 p.m.: American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

September 14

8:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

September 21

9:00 p.m.: Filthy Rich (Fox)

September 28

10:00 p.m.: The Weakest Link (NBC)

October 19

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

Tuesday

October 6

8:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: neXt (Fox)

October 13

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The FBI Declassified (CBS)

October 20

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

November 10

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (NBC)

Wednesday

September 23

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Fox)

October 14

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

November 11

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday

September 24

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Match Game (ABC)

October 1

8:30 p.m.: Connecting (NBC)

October 8

8:00 p.m.: Supernatural (The CW)

October 22

8:00 p.m.: Superstore (NBC)

November 12

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Friday

September 25

10 p.m.: Dateline NBC (NBC)

October 2

9:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)

October 16

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC)

November 13

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (NBC)

Saturday

September 12

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (CBS)

Still to be scheduled in 2020

ABC

The Good Doctor, Big Sky, The Goldbergs, black-ish, The Conners, American Housewife, Stumptown, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Rookie

CBS

The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, Bull, NCIS, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, The Unicorn, Evil, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans