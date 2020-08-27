One Chicago & 'SVU' Get Fall Premiere Dates—What About 'Organized Crime'?

Dick Wolf's NBC shows have premiere dates for the 2020-2021 season.

The network announced its fall schedule Thursday, setting November premiere dates for all three One Chicago series — Chicago Med (Season 6), Chicago Fire (Season 9), and Chicago P.D. (Season 8) — and Law & Order: SVU. (New episodes will also be available on Peacock.)

New One Chicago Wednesdays kick off on November 11, with SVU set to premiere its record-extending 22nd season the following day, November 12. All four shows have been renewed for two additional seasons following their upcoming ones.

As for the SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime is set to launch in 2021. However, fans shouldn't have to wait until the new year for Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's highly-anticipated reunion as former partners Olivia Benson (now captain of SVU) and Elliot Stabler (now leading an elite unit). SVU showrunner Warren Leight teased in the show's podcast in the spring that "it's pretty clear that Elliot will be in the SVU season opener." We'll have to wait to see if that remains the case.

Chicago Med, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 10/9c, NBC

Law & Order: SVU, Season 22 Premiere, Thursday, November 12, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Series Premiere, 2021, NBC