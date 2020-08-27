'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Premiere Date & Costumes Revealed (VIDEO)

It's going to be a musical night Wednesdays on Fox this fall.

The network announced it has fast-tracked the all-new I Can See Your Voice, which will debut on Wednesday, September 23 after the Season 4 premiere of The Masked Singer. A special sneak peek of Masked will air on Sunday, September 13 (at 8/7c, live to all time zones) after the first NFL double-header of the season.

Nick Cannon is returning as host and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as the panelists trying to guess the identities of the celebrities singing inside costumes. The contestants for The Masked Singer Season 4 have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 Most Influential persons.

Fox also released a preview revealing 14 costumes: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun. Watch it below.

Then viewers will see Jeong again on I Can See Your Voice alongside Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar as they help a contestant determine good and bad singers "without ever hearing them sing a note." The contestant will use a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges, and then the singer they choose will perform a duet with the musical superstar. Watch the preview below.

"Safely filming I Can See Your Voice this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season," Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of The Masked Singer, this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment — and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!"

Check out Fox's fall 2020 premiere dates below.

Sunday, September 13

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Special Season 4 Sneak Peek)

Monday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: L.A.'s Finest (Network Television Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Filthy Rich (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Network Television Premiere)

Wednesday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Series Premiere)

Sunday, September 27

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bless the Harts (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob's Burgers (Season Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, October 6

8:00 p.m.: Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9:00 p.m.: NEXT (Event Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 8

7:30 p.m.: Thursday Night Football