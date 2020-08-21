Syfy Swims With the Sharks for 'One Last Bite of Summer' Movie Marathon

Discovery's Shark Week and Nat Geo's Sharkfest have swum and gone, but Syfy still has "One Last Bite of Summer" to keep fans of fins and frights more than happy as the season heads into the sunset. Beginning this Saturday, August 22, the network will be airing daily marathons of their campiest, craziest shark-themed movies and honestly, it's an idea that does not bite.

"Everything else is so serious," says Val Boreland, the Executive Vice President of Content Strategy and Acquisitions for Syfy. "So [this lets] you can have a little humor, a little bit of entertainment, especially in these times. I think that's why Syfy is really a great outlet for people at this time."

Obviously, the crown jewels of the "Last Bite" lineup are the Sharknado flicks, which started out as a jokey one-off production back in July of 2013 and ultimately became a six-entry, cameo-filled franchise that viewers came to rely on as an annual summer escape. "I still remember the night that Sharknado premiered," laughs Boreland. "And seeing, probably on email, that something was blowing up on Twitter and it was the Sharknado thing. And that was just historical. It just blew it out of the water and opened the floodgates to this notion of not taking sharks so seriously."

The success of the Ian Ziering-Tara Reid opus from creator Anthony C. Ferrante inspired not just a spate of yearly sequels (and a TV Guide Magazine cover!), but also what Boreland notes were "smaller productions of shark movies that were quicker and easier to spit out." And even though the network is no longer producing new Sharknado movies, she adds that "our huge library of ridiculously good, crazy shark movies... still lends itself to a great summer stunt."

When asked about the possibility of a Sharknado reboot, Boreland doesn't exactly take the bait. "I give the standard answer of, 'Never say never,' because we don't have any current plans to do it." That doesn't mean it's dead in the water, though. "You have got to let it rest a little bit. That's the secret to a real reboot. You got to let it rest a little bit and then you come back so people are like, 'Oh yes, I missed this. I want this!'"

Until then, you've got this... so clear that DVR and get out of the (channel) surf!

Saturday, August 22

8:30 AM – LAST SHARKNADO: IT’S ABOUT TIME

10:30 AM – SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING

12:30 PM – SHARKNADO: THE 4th AWAKENS

2:30 PM – SHARKNADO 3: OH HELL NO!

4:30 PM – SHARKNADO: THE SECOND ONE

6:30 PM – SHARKNADO

Sunday, August 23

9:00 AM – 5-HEADED SHARK ATTACK

11:00 AM – 6-HEADED SHARK ATTACK

1:00 PM – SHARKNADO: THE SECOND ONE

3:00 PM – SHARKNADO

Monday, August 24

7:00 AM – DINOSHARK

9:00 AM – PLANET OF THE SHARKS

11:00 AM – JERSERY SHORE SHARK ATTACK

1:00 PM – DAM SHARKS!

3:00 PM – MEGALODON

Tuesday, August 25

7:00 AM – FRENZY

9:00 AM – ICE SHARKS

11:00 AM – MISSISSIPPI RIVER SHARK

1:00 PM – ZOMBIE SHARK

3:00 PM – ZOMBIE TIDAL WAVE

Wednesday, August 26

7:00 AM - TOXIC SHARK

9:00 AM – NIGHTMARE SHARK

11:00 AM – EMPIRE OF THE SHARKS

1:00 PM – DEEP BLUE SEA 2

Thursday, August 27

7:00 AM – ROBOSHARK

9:00 AM – SHARKTOPUS

11:00 AM – SHARKTOPUS VS. PTERUCUDA

1:00 PM – SHARKTOPUS VS. WHALEWOLF

Friday, August 28

7:30 AM – TRAILER PARK SHARK

9:30 AM – OZARK SHARKS

11:30 AM – GHOST SHARK

1:30 PM – ATOMIC SHARK