What To Know Sarah Michelle Gellar posted an emotional Instagram tribute to her late Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Nicholas Brendon.

Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris, died at age 54.

Fans and followers joined Gellar in honoring Brendon, reflecting on his impactful role in the series and expressing condolences on social media.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an emotional tribute to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar, Nicholas Brendon, following his death.

On Saturday, March 21, Gellar took to Instagram to honor Brendon — who played Xavier Harris, part of Buffy Summers’ (Gellar) friend group that fought demons — after he died at 54.

“They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me,” she wrote, quoting a line from Xavier in the series.

To conclude her tribute, Gellar shared, “I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky.”

On Friday, March 20, Brendon’s family announced his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, sharing, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

In the comments, Gellar’s Instagram followers joined her in honoring Brendon in the wake of his death. One user wrote, “It is truly a somber moment for the ‘Buffyverse’ and fans worldwide. Nicholas Brendon’s portrayal of Xander Harris was the emotional anchor of the show, the ‘heart’ of the Scooby Gang who reminded us that you don’t need superpowers to be a hero.”

Another shared, “✨My sincere condolences 💐 Thank You 4 Xander🖤 now he can protect Dawn🥺😭,” referencing Michelle Trachtenberg‘s character. The actress died at 39 in February 2025.

Someone else echoed, “Always trying to be the nice one, not wanting Dawnie to be alone up there. ❤️ You guys.”

A different follower commented, “Sending so much love. ❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “😢 Condolences to the family, rest in peace.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. In addition to Gellar, Brendon, and Trachtenberg, the show starred Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield Ford, and David Boreanaz, among others. A spinoff titled Angel, starring Boreanaz, then ran for five seasons from 1999 to 2004. Recently, Gellar announced that a Buffy reboot was no longer moving forward.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, streaming on Hulu and Disney+