Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders debuted on Netflix in 2013, introducing the world to the criminal mastermind known as Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy. Calculating and enigmatic, he was the leader of the Peaky Blinders, and for six seasons, audiences followed his antics as he and his boys evolved from a small-time street gang to a criminal empire.

Stacked with a formidable cast that delivered magnetic performances, the blend of historical drama and modern storytelling was downright hypnotic, as the saga of the Shelby family and their criminal enterprises kept audiences entranced until the series ended in 2022.

Now, four years after Tommy Shelby appeared to say his final goodbyes, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man offers a final chapter in the Shelby saga, bringing his story into a larger wartime arena where past sins, power plays, and unfinished business come to a head.

For those who might need a wee bit of a refresher before cozying back up to their favorite miscreant, here’s everything you might need to know about where we left off with Mr. Shelby, the Peaky Blinders, and the Shelby saga.

What are the Peaky Blinders?

The Peaky Blinders were a real-life urban street gang based in Birmingham, England. Made up of bookmakers and racketeers, they developed a reputation for ruthlessness as they established a stronghold over illegal betting, pickpocketing, and the occasional violent assault.

While the TV series portrays them as early 20th-century gangsters, the real Peaky Blinders were most active in the 1890s. Though likely a myth, it has been said they sewed razor blades into the brims of their caps to use as weapons during fights, giving rise to the name. Most likely, “peaky” referred to the peaks of their flat caps, while “blinder” was slang for someone who was sharply dressed.

How did Peaky Blinders Season 6 end for Tommy Shelby?

The Peaky Blinders found themselves up against fascist Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), who persuaded Tommy’s doctor to falsely diagnose him with an inoperable brain tumor, hoping the news would push the crime lord to take his own life.

Instead, Tommy blew up his mansion, handed control of the business over to his sister, Ada Thorne (Sophie Rundle), and, in a rare moment of tenderness, gathered what remained of his family to say goodbye.

And what little remained, indeed. Tommy’s second wife, Lizzie Stark (Natasha O’Keeffe), left him following the death of their daughter, Ruby (Orla McDonagh), from consumption, as well as the revelation of his affair with fascist Diana Mitford (Amber Anderson).

Tommy eventually realized the diagnosis was a lie after spotting his doctor in a newspaper photo from Mosley’s wedding. When he confronted the doctor, he ultimately chose to spare his life, riding away and leaving his conflict with Mosley behind. For now.

He also tied up a few loose ends, including his ongoing feud with his cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole), who blamed him for Polly Gray’s death (late actress Helen McCrory). Tommy killed him in the season finale.

After watching the remnants of his old life, including his caravan home and all his possessions, burn to the ground, Tommy rode off on a white horse, allowing the world to believe he was dead.

What about the rest of the Shelby clan and their associates?

Tommy’s brother, Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), cleans up his act and takes revenge on the IRA for Aunt Polly’s death. However, he is left deeply traumatized and alone, heartbroken that he missed Tommy’s final goodbye.

Ada Thorne assumes control of the family business in Tommy’s absence, taking charge of the Shelby legacy.

Tommy’s long-lost illegitimate son, Duke Shelby (played by Conrad Khan in the series and Barry Keoghan in the film), kills informant Billy Grade and plays a key role in exposing Finn Shelby’s (Harry Kirton) betrayal and involvement in Polly’s assassination. He officially joins the Peaky Blinders, earning a seat at the family table.

Meanwhile, sociopath Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) becomes the dominant bootlegger in Boston, though his failing health may prevent him from enjoying it for long. (Note: The character of Alfie is not in the film.)

Where does Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man begin?

Set during the events of World War II, Tom lives alone in a ramshackle hovel, haunted by the ghosts of his past, before being beckoned back into action. He returns to a bombed-out Birmingham to stop a Nazi conspiracy, pulled from exile to protect both his family and his country from a new evil rising in Europe.

Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the film serves as the final chapter of Tommy Shelby’s story.

Peaky Blinders, Seasons 1-6, Now streaming, Netflix

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Now streaming, Netflix