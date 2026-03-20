Actor Nicholas Brendon, who was best known for playing Xander Harris on the hit cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died on Friday, March 20. He was 54.

News of his passing was announced by his family in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes.”

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.

“Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

The news was also shared on social media by his official account, which posted, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes.”

We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. pic.twitter.com/DqVQfVL8Xk — Nicholas Brendon (@NicholasBrendon) March 21, 2026



Born on April 12, 1971, in Los Angeles, California, Brendon was best known for his role as Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a loyal and often self-deprecating member of Buffy’s “Scooby Gang” and the best friend of Willow Rosenberg, played by Alyson Hannigan. Though he lacked supernatural powers, Xander’s bravery, humor, and unwavering devotion made him an essential part of the team throughout the series’ seven-season run.

On social media, Hannigan paid tribute to her former costar with a touching post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyson Hannigan Denisof (@alysonhannigan)

“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP,” wrote costar Hannigan on Instagram in a touching tribute.

Other projects Brendon was known for included the film Psycho Beach Party, opposite Lauren Ambrose, and a recurring role as Kevin Lynch on Criminal Minds. However, the character of Xander remained his defining role; Brendon carved out a steady career in genre projects and fan-driven extensions of the Buffy universe.

Brendon faced a series of legal issues over the years, many of which were tied to struggles with substance abuse and mental health. In the years following the show, he encountered ongoing challenges that led to multiple stays in rehabilitation and periods of instability, but he also spoke openly about his efforts to seek help and work toward recovery.