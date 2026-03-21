What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump for rising gas prices.

Maher used humor to underscore the impact of soaring gas prices.

He also mocked the upcoming $1 Trump coin.

Bill Maher just sent a blunt message to President Donald Trump over skyrocketing gas prices, before taking a swipe at the POTUS for a $1 Trump coin coming soon.

In the Friday, March 20 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, took aim at Trump, 79, in his opening monologue.

After thanking the studio audience for coming, especially if they drove, Maher pointed out, “A month ago, gas prices, the average in America was $2.93. A month later, it’s almost exactly a dollar higher, almost $3.93.”

He then quipped, “Trump today said, ‘That would never happen if I was president.'” Maher added after a pause for laughter, “He said to an aide today, ‘Check the lawn. See if Elon [Musk] left any of those Teslas.’

Additionally, the Real Time host pointed out that one gas station in Los Angeles was selling gas for a staggering $8.38 per gallon. He joked, “I mean, for that kind of money, you could go to Whole Foods and get four grapes and a look of disdain.”

Maher insisted, of rapidly rising gas prices, “It’s affecting everybody. They’re making the new Fast & Furious movie. And in this one, Vin Diesel just stays home and punches himself in the nuts.”

Finally, he brought up the fact that a $1 Trump coin will now be minted despite federal law prohibiting living presidents from appearing on U.S. currency.

“Trump found a legal loophole called ‘f*** you,'” he declared. “So they’re doing it, and it’s gonna be a Trump coin. Now you can have Trump in your pocket like Saudi Arabia.”

Later in the show, Maher shared a hot take on Timothée Chalamet‘s controversial remarks about opera and ballet performances.

What do you think about the late-night host’s comments on rising gas prices in the U.S.?

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO