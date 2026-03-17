April 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More
April will bring spring showers and rain down on streaming fans with tons of new options. The fifth and final season of The Boys lands on Prime Video on April 8; Peacock is adapting The Miniature Wife with an all-star cast on April 9; AMC+ is bringing a new tech drama to screens with The Audacity on April 12; and Netflix’s Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is coming to the service on April 23, to name a few new titles.
Below, find a list of all of the new originals and library additions heading to your favorite streaming services next month. And keep this page bookmarked for continued updates!
New on AMC+ in April 2026
April 12
The Audacity
New on Apple TV in April 2026
April 2
Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2
April 15
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
April 22
Criminal Record Season 2
April 29
Widow’s Bay
New on Disney+ in April 2026
April 6
Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord
New on HBO Max in April 2026
April TBD
Half Man
April 12
Euphoria Season 3
New on Hulu in April 2026
April 1
Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1
Atomic: Complete Season 1
Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2
Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1
Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1
Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series
The Beekeeper (2024)
Big Daddy (1999)
The Croods (2013)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
50 First Dates (2004)
Date Night (2010)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
The Heat (2013)
In Time (2011)
Micki & Maude (1984)
Mo’ Money (1992)
Monster House (2006)
Moon (2009)
Murphy’s Romance (1985)
My Life (1993)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Neighbors (1981)
Night At The Museum (2006)
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)
Pretendiendo (2025)
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)
Shark Tale (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Shrek The Third (2007)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
The Sitter (2011)
Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)
Toni Erdmann (2016)
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)
April 3
Pizza Movie: Film Premiere – Hulu Original
April 4
Primitive War (2025)
April 5
The Boogeyman (2023)
April 6
Sirat (2025)
April 7
Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)
April 8
The Testaments: Three-Episode Series Premiere – Hulu Original
April 9
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7
Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1
WWE LFG: Complete Season 2
The Floor: Season 5 Premiere
Pets on a Train (2025)
April 10
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original
Perfect Crown: Series Premiere – Hulu Original
Finnick (2022)
April 13
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)
April 14
#SKYKING: Documentary Premiere – Hulu Original
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
April 15
Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3
April 16
Court Cam: Complete Season 8
MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Last Christmas (2019)
April 17
Innate: Complete Season 1
Shelby Oaks (2024)
April 22
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 4 Premiere
April 23
Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8
April 24
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl: Special Premiere – Hulu Original
No Other Choice (2025)
April 25
Good Boy (2025)
April 26
Daddio (2023)
April 29
Silent Night (2023)
April 30
Family Lockup: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 28
The UnXplained: Complete Season 7
Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)
A Haunting In Venice (2023)
Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)
Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)
New on Netflix in April 2026
April 1
Eat Pray Bark
Love on the Spectrum Season 4
April 2
Agent From Above
Sins of Kujo
XO, Kitty Season 3
April 3
Bloodhounds
Gangs of Galicia
High Tides
April 7
Untold: Chess Mates
April 9
Big Mistakes
April 10
Temptation Island
Thrash
Turn of the Tide
April 12
Fury vs. Makhmudov
April 13
Noah Kahan: Out of Body
April 14
Untold: Jail Blazers
April 16
Beef Season 2
Ronaldinho: The One and Only
April 17
A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
Roommates
The 25 Best Netflix TV Shows
April 20
Funny AF With Kevin Hart
April 21
Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
April 22
Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
April 23
Running Point Season 2
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
April 24
Apex
April 27
Straight to Hell
Supernova Strikers Genesis
April 30
Man on Fire
New on MGM+ in April 2026
April 19
From Season 4
New on Peacock in April 2026
April 9
The Miniature Wife
April 15
Love Island: Beyond the Villa
New on Prime Video in April 2026
April 8
The Boys Season 5
April 20
Kevin
April 29
The House of the Spirits
Roku Channel
April 10
The Reunion: Laguna Beach
New on Viaplay in April 2026
April 9
Dangerous Truth
April 16
East of Sweden
April 23
Between Us
April 30
Scarborn