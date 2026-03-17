April 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More

April will bring spring showers and rain down on streaming fans with tons of new options. The fifth and final season of The Boys lands on Prime Video on April 8; Peacock is adapting The Miniature Wife with an all-star cast on April 9; AMC+ is bringing a new tech drama to screens with The Audacity on April 12; and Netflix’s Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is coming to the service on April 23, to name a few new titles.

Below, find a list of all of the new originals and library additions heading to your favorite streaming services next month. And keep this page bookmarked for continued updates!

New on AMC+ in April 2026

April 12

The Audacity

New on Apple TV in April 2026

April 2

Your Friends and Neighbors Season 2

April 15

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

April 22

Criminal Record Season 2

April 29

Widow’s Bay

New on Disney+ in April 2026

April 6

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord

New on HBO Max in April 2026

April TBD

Half Man

April 12

Euphoria Season 3

New on Hulu in April 2026

April 1

Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1

Atomic: Complete Season 1

Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2

Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1

Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series

The Beekeeper (2024)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Croods (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

50 First Dates (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Heat (2013)

In Time (2011)

Micki & Maude (1984)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Monster House (2006)

Moon (2009)

Murphy’s Romance (1985)

My Life (1993)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Neighbors (1981)

Night At The Museum (2006)

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pretendiendo (2025)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek The Third (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Sitter (2011)

Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)

Toni Erdmann (2016)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

April 3

Pizza Movie: Film Premiere – Hulu Original

April 4

Primitive War (2025)

April 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

April 6

Sirat (2025)

April 7

Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)

April 8

The Testaments: Three-Episode Series Premiere – Hulu Original

April 9

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 2

The Floor: Season 5 Premiere

Pets on a Train (2025)

April 10

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1 – Hulu Original

Perfect Crown: Series Premiere – Hulu Original

Finnick (2022)

April 13

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

April 14

#SKYKING: Documentary Premiere – Hulu Original

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

April 15

Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3

April 16

Court Cam: Complete Season 8

MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Last Christmas (2019)



April 17

Innate: Complete Season 1

Shelby Oaks (2024)

April 22

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 4 Premiere

April 23

Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8

April 24

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl: Special Premiere – Hulu Original

No Other Choice (2025)

April 25

Good Boy (2025)

April 26

Daddio (2023)

April 29

Silent Night (2023)

April 30

Family Lockup: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 28

The UnXplained: Complete Season 7

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

A Haunting In Venice (2023)

Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)

New on Netflix in April 2026

April 1

Eat Pray Bark

Love on the Spectrum Season 4

April 2

Agent From Above

Sins of Kujo

XO, Kitty Season 3

April 3

Bloodhounds

Gangs of Galicia

High Tides

April 7

Untold: Chess Mates

April 9

Big Mistakes

April 10

Temptation Island

Thrash

Turn of the Tide

April 12

Fury vs. Makhmudov

April 13

Noah Kahan: Out of Body

April 14

Untold: Jail Blazers

April 16

Beef Season 2

Ronaldinho: The One and Only

April 17

A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough

Roommates

April 20

Funny AF With Kevin Hart

April 21

Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

April 22

Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool

April 23

Running Point Season 2

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

April 24

Apex

April 27

Straight to Hell

Supernova Strikers Genesis

April 30

Man on Fire

New on MGM+ in April 2026

April 19

From Season 4

New on Peacock in April 2026

April 9

The Miniature Wife

April 15

Love Island: Beyond the Villa

New on Prime Video in April 2026

April 8

The Boys Season 5

April 20

Kevin

April 29

The House of the Spirits

Roku Channel

April 10

The Reunion: Laguna Beach

New on Viaplay in April 2026

April 9

Dangerous Truth

April 16

East of Sweden

April 23

Between Us

April 30

Scarborn