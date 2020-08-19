DC FanDome Expands to Two Events: Find Out How It'll Work

How big is too big? When you have so much content that 24 hours just isn't enough.

Originally designed as a one-day, free global event, DC FanDome has now become a pair of experiences. Per the release touting the double-dose of DC Comics goodness, "in order to super-serve our fans and provide the best possible experience," DC FanDome will now go down this weekend on Saturday, August 22 with the Hall of Heroes content and then on Saturday, September 12 with a DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse option, which allows fans to create and curate their own adventure. Both will be accessible across all mobile platforms and desktop.

A quick primer:

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes: On Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 am PDT, fans will be transported into the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, an epic world designed personally by Jim Lee featuring special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics and more. The Flash and Titans panels will be included here. The superpowered eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively 3x in the 24-hour period.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse: On Saturday, September 12, at 10:00am PDT, fans will be able to create their own timeline! The great thing about this event is that it will be on demand, giving you the ability to curate your own unique experience via our Official DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool. A lot of the content you were super excited to see from our multiple islands will now be housed here, and will be available for you to watch throughout the 24-hour period. Fans can now choose their own adventure and will have more time to immerse themselves in all the hours of curated programming — at their own pace and on their own schedule. DC Kids FanDome will also launch on Saturday, September 12, at its own kid-friendly companion site at DCKidsFanDome.com.

All content from both events will still be available in nine languages, including Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.