'The Walking Dead' Cast Previews Season 10 'Finale' & What's Next (VIDEO)

The cast of AMC's zombie drama The Walking Dead is cheerful — they finally have a premiere date for the originally-planned Season 10 finale (October 4!), and an additional six episodes have been tacked on to the season (set to air early 2021).

After their [email protected] panel dropped, TV Insider caught up with series stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Josh McDermitt (Eugene) and newcomer Paola Lázaro (Princess) — virtually, in lieu of our yearly in-person Comic-Con chat — for a rowdy catch-up about what lies ahead. And though they have much to be grateful for on the production side, there is trouble afoot for these beloved characters.

As now-Whisperer leader Beta (Ryan Hurst) and his army of walker-wearers and actual walkers creeps closer towards the tower, one particular character will likely have more to fear than most — former big bad Negan. "Beta's a little pissed off at Negan," Morgan confirms. Don't forget: Negan's directly responsible for the death of former Whisperer boss Alpha (Samantha Morton), which definitely won't make his role in the battle to come any easier. Jokingly, Morgan adds: "[Negan] could be the bait!"

Meanwhile, Eugene, Princess, Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) are peddling their bicycles towards the rendezvous point Eugene set with his potential love interest Stephanie (who may have officially been cast, by the way). But will Eugene ultimately regret his decision to meet IRL?

"He's built this rapport with this person on the radio and they kind of have a mini-relationship starting, and he's really excited and he trusts her to a point, but this is still a dangerous world, and so I think that it's definitely weighing heavy on him," McDermitt says. "If she doesn't turn out to be who [he] thinks she's going to be, [Eugene] could be potentially responsible for the loss of life, and I think that's just on his mind a lot."

Check out the full video interview above to see the cast tease what's coming — and meet Reedus' cat!

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Finale, Sunday, October 4, 9/8c, AMC