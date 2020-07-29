'Married at First Sight': 8 Key Moments From 'It's Not the First Time' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 11, Episode 3, "It's Not the Firs Time."]

The wedding festivities continued in the latest episode of Married at First Sight as the remaining Season 11 couples walked down the aisle.

Amelia and Bennett and Christina and Henry took the plunge as they agreed to marry perfect strangers, and celebrations continued for last week's wedded couples Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, and Olivia and Brett. Below, we're breaking down all of the major moments from the episode, including awkward first encounters and growing ease between this season's subjects.

Amelia & Bennett Say 'I Do'

After leaving fans with a major cliffhanger in last week's episode, answers about how Amelia and Bennett actually know each other were revealed. Thrilled about coming face-to-face once more, it turns out that these quirky people share a mutual friend who they have met through a couple of times. Following their ceremony, which included revised vows on Bennett's part, the pair caught up and reminisced about the times they had met before. Their mutual attraction is immediate and it appears as if the experts have hit this match out of the park.

Nerves Abound for Christina & Henry

Christina and Henry both seem nervous as we see them individually prepare for their wedding. While she's anxious to meet her husband, Christina is antsy in comparison to Henry's quiet demeanor. During this time, Christina gets support from her grandmother and mother as Henry leans on his friends and parents. Once it's time to walk down the aisle, Christina's frantic attitude is aggravated when her veil gets caught in the venue door, but with a little help from her mother, she makes her way to Henry. It's definitely awkward at first as silence looms between them. As they hear the words submitted by their families, things start to loosen up and eventually they seal the deal with a kiss.

Despite things looking okay from the outside, Christina is clearly perplexed by her match and is concerned when he jokes that he doesn't want her to meet his family. She admits to the cameras that he's not someone she'd choose to date and that she'd already forgotten her own husband's name. During their photos, she initiates kisses and getting close, which frustrates her but pleases him.

First Dance

When it's time for the first dance, Christina and Henry are extremely awkward together in comparison to Amelia and Bennett who are willing to pull tricks and fun dance moves as they pick up on each others' personalities.

Reception Jitters

With the receptions in full swing, the "first date" stage of the night commences. For Karen and Miles, they discuss age and she learns that her husband is a little younger than her. When he asks if that was a deal breaker, she notes that maturity is a big factor as opposed to age. Meanwhile, Olivia asks Brett about his fast food preferences, which they both agree Taco Bell reigns supreme. And the comfort between couples Amani and Woody and Amelia and Bennett grows stronger.

Family Interference

As the parties carried on, the couples got to know each other's family and friends better through speeches. Henry's dad is embarrassing, while Bennett's family welcomes Amelia with open arms into their weirdness. Karen's mom confronts Miles about her daughter, making it clear that he needs to commit to the relationship. Woody chats with Amani's father and stepfather and finds kinship with them considering his strained relationship with his own absent father.

Friend Approval

Henry's friends (mostly women) make things awkward when they come up to Christina and ask her questions. In a separate video diary, we learn one of the women used to date Henry but found him too boring to continue their relationship. And his friend Kristin is blatantly suspicious of Christina, as she reveals that she respects the marriage but not the relationship in a video diary segment.

As for everyone else, Olivia gets to know more about Brett's sense of humor from his friends and brothers. Brett discovers that Olivia's friends are pleased so far by him, as they reveal his shared love for cats is a strong selling point. Amani learns that her husband is a neat freak and takes time to get ready before going out from his groomsmen. Amelia learns more about Bennett from his groomsmen as well and Amelia's friends grill Bennett about which national park he identifies with as well as if he minds that Amelia has hairy armpits ... he doesn't.

Traditions

As the receptions wind down, Amelia has Bennett take part in a family tradition of hers which includes catching an egg that's tied to a stick with string in your mouth. He passes with flying colors and they along with the other couples wrap up the night.

First Night

When it comes to consummation, the question always pops up following the wedding, and while it was unclear which couples may take that opportunity, it was certainly strange to hear Bennett's ice cream analogy for the practice. For the most part, attraction and chemistry sparked between the couples ... apart from Christina and Henry. As the lights went out for the night, fans were treated to a tease of what's to come this season, but what will happen next? Before heading for the honeymoon, fans will see the couples meet each other's families officially for the first time. Don't miss it next week.

