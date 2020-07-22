'Married at First Sight': 9 Key Moments From 'I've Never Met My Fiance' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 11, Episode 2, "I've Never Met My Fiance."]

Married at First Sight Season 11 is underway, and so are the wedding ceremonies after this week's installment.

Three of this season's five New Orleans-based couples took a leap of faith in the two-hour episode titled "I've Never Met My Fiance." First up on the wedding roster were Karen and Miles, Olivia and Brett as well as Amani and Woody. Before the episode was through, the beginnings of both Henry and Christina, and Amelia and Bennett's weddings were teased with some majorly shocking developments.

Below, we're breaking down all of the key moments from the night, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Karen's Revelation

Teased in the premiere episode, Karen tells a producer that she learned about her groom's identity after receiving a text message with his name. This revelation led to some serious uncertainty about her decision to walk down the aisle as she claimed Miles seemed too emotional and wasn't exactly her type. Meanwhile, unaware of his wife's identity, Miles got a pep talk from his father who was supporting him before the ceremony began.

Miles & Karen's Nuptials

Before taking his spot at the altar, Miles made sure to introduce himself to Karen's mother who, despite her reservations, seems pleased by her future son-in-law. As Karen second-guessed herself, she finally decided to walk down the aisle, meeting Miles for the first time. He could tell that she was nervous and whispered, "I got you," as a reassurance for their proceeding union. Even with the comforting gesture, Karen begins crying, but with the help of a handkerchief manages to get through her vows. As the officiator announced them man and wife, Miles asked permission to kiss his new wife, giving Karen a peck on the cheek.

The First Conversation

When Karen and Miles officially get to chat and learn more about each other, Karen admits that she learned about his identity before the ceremony and stalked him on social media. Even though she'd been nervous, Karen admitted to the cameras that she felt more comfortable with Miles as their conversation flowed. When it came time for the wedding photos, their close proximity included some awkwardness but promise as well.

Family Support

Next up were Olivia and Brett, who both had the support of their families on the wedding day. Happy to share her big moment with her father, Olivia was slightly overcome by his presence as he doesn't live nearby. Surrounded by his brothers, Brett was joking around when he received a gift from Olivia via a messenger. The certificate revealed that she had named a star "Leap of Faith" in their honor and he appreciated the "nerdy" gesture. While Olivia's mother has reservations, she is there by her daughter's side to support the union and Brett jokes with his siblings that he hopes his wife is a cat lover. Thankfully, he's in luck, with Olivia as a self-proclaimed cat lady.

Brett & Olivia Say "I Do"

When Brett takes his spot at the end of the aisle, he greets Olivia's mother and is excited to see his bride begin her march down the path. When he tells her she's beautiful, Olivia echoes the sentiment right back to her husband. During their vows, Olivia learns that Brett has a cat and can't help from exclaiming "You have a cat?!" Once the ceremony is over, the pair chatted and learned they had a lot in common, including their shared love for felines, regimented workout routines and more.

Prep and Pep

Both Woody and Amani had their fair share of nerves heading into their wedding day and as she got support from her father and stepfather, Woody leaned on his mother and grandmother for encouragement. And while Amani's wish for a husband who isn't "too much" may not be realistic with Woody's outgoing personality, their shared nerves and excitement was endearing.

Woody & Amani's Wedding

After getting over her nerves, Amani walks down the aisle to meet Woody who kisses her hand upon meeting her. Both of them seem to click as they learn they're both considered the life of the party to their family and friends. Sealing the deal with a kiss, the duo walk hand and hand out of the ceremony where they take time to chat. They flirt with each other and seem to really connect, and are comfortable when it's time to take their photos together.

Receptions

At Woody and Amani's reception, the couple is definitely comfortable with one another as they share a kiss. Meanwhile at Karen and Miles' party, her friend Caroline and his friend Alexander give speeches that range from emotional to silly. During Olivia and Brett's reception, her mother delivers a supportive speech and his brother Stephen informs Olivia that when they make fun in their family, it means they like you, reassuring her that they're a family of teasers. Finally, Amani's friend Charles informs Woody that she likes yellow roses in his speech, and the groom is brought to tears when his cousin delivers an emotional speech on his behalf.

A Peek at What's to Come

In the final moments of the episode, we saw the beginnings of Amelia and Bennett's wedding as she received a note and pebble necklace from her hubby-to-be. Considered the perfect gift in Amelia's eyes, she dons the chain along with her feathery hair piece paired with a "floofy" dress. Bennett's mother is there to support her son as he gets ready and she's just as quirky as her actor son. Once ready, the ceremony begins, but there's a catch, because Amelia and Bennett have met before! Fans will have to tune in next week to see how the situation plays out, including Henry and Christina's nuptials. Don't miss it when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime.

