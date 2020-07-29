Olivia's Friends Grill Brett in 'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Season 11 of Married at First Sight is underway and with three of the five couples finally wed, it's time for a good family grilling session.

In an exclusive sneak peek ahead of this Wednesday's episode of the Lifetime reality hit, serial dater Brett is under the microscope of Olivia's friends. "What's your biggest fear right now?" Olivia's matron of honor, Kathleen asks in a scene between Brett, her and fellow bridesmaids Ashley and Heather.

His answer is fairly anti-climactic as he says his biggest fear is "my contacts will dry out before I get back to my room to put drops in." He defends his remark by adding, "it's a pretty big fear." He goes on to say, "at this point, I think it's pretty easy to get married..."

The answer seems to effect Kathleen when she replies, "oh yeah?" She continues to pose questions, saying, "have you had, like, serious relationships in the past? Why do you think they didn't work out?"

"Um, there's no generalized answer for that," Brett responds. "I mean, I've dated lots of people who are very different from me it just never really worked out." Will he continue to share more about his dating past or can Brett win Olivia's friends over? Catch the sneak peek clip above and don't miss Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime