[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Countdown Season 1 Episode 4 “Bite ‘Em Down.”]

Already on Countdown, Shepherd’s (Violett Beane) computer skills are proving vital to the task force’s investigation into a major threat to Los Angeles. But in the most recent episode — which saw the team suffer a major loss, with Drew’s (Jonathan Togo) death — we saw a different side of her when it came to interrogating a person of interest.

Shepherd joins Blythe (Eric Dane) in the interrogation room to talk to Mikhail (Daniel Chernish) about what he knows about Volchek’s (Bogdan Yasinski) plans for Los Angeles, since the other man had been set up in the basement of his dance hall. At first, Mikhail refuses to talk.

But then Blythe brings up his daughter and warns that once everyone knows he’s her father, she’ll live in disgrace. Shepherd then warns that as a result, if he doesn’t cooperate, she’ll be a pariah. No one will want to date or marry her, and she’ll have a life of isolation, with her entire family deported or jailed and no support or hope. After that, she’ll turn to pills, vodka, harder drugs, anything to make her forget him, Shepherd continues, and while the first call will come from the hospital, the second will be from the morgue. Mikhail talks.

When it comes to that other side of Shepherd, “it’ll make a little bit more sense as the season goes on,” Violett Beane tells TV Insider. “Shepherd has her own convoluted relationship with her family, and I think a little bit of that sort of finds its way into the work, which I think all of our characters have a difficult time not weaving in their personal experiences. But also I think those are the things that help you in your career, no matter what it is, what you can bring to it. So I think you see a little bit of that in that episode specifically.”

Countdown, Wednesdays, Prime Video