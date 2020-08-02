’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: The Seeds of Sabotage (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.]

The seeds of sabotage are sowed this week as Debbie gleefully brings Vanessa into the mix, Eric threatens to call the cops on Larissa, and Elizabeth stokes her family’s doubts about Andrei. Let’s dive in.

We Were on a Break!

After Larissa learns of Eric’s betrayal, she attempts to confront him. She announces that she spoke with Nathalie, a woman from his past, and he responds by rhetorically asking “so digging up the dead is acceptable?”

Larissa also apparently bought him his phone that she snooped through…with Colt’s money? How could she buy him a phone? This is her defense for reading his text messages and finding Nathalie’s contact info.

“Why do you hate me so much?” Larissa demands. Eric embarks on a Ross from Friends level “we were on a break” logic, to which Larissa just calls him a “b**ch.” She also brags that her face costs $10,000 in plastic surgery, and Eric calls her “Dolly Parton.”

“We had an agreement that if anything that were to come up after her and I got back together, we would discuss it like adults,” Eric explains in a confessional post-screaming match. “I don’t feel that we’ve been able to discuss this like adults…I want her to get focused on why she got back with me in the first place.”

Eventually, Larissa calls her former roommate Carmen, who had kicked her out of the house after realizing Larissa had reunited with Eric. “I should not scream with Eric or allow him to scream with me because this could lead to police involvement and I could be arrested again,” Larissa states to the camera, reasoning that she needs to leave his house before potentially getting deported.

Stressful Meal

Elizabeth still struggles to fathom eating non-American food in Moldova. Andrei asks if she actually wants to cancel their wedding like she had threatened the night before. She blames the stress of being in the middle of Andrei and her father for why she had the previous blow up.

“It’s been very stressful and you’re just adding more to everyone’s plate,” Elizabeth tells Andrei. There’s the obligatory discussion of marital gender roles and who should stay home with their toddler.

Shopping for Affection

Kalani and Asuelu visit a Samoan shop in Utah to buy presents for his family. They clash over how much money should be spent (does $100 for t-shirts sound reasonable?) since Kalani prefers to not directly give Asuelu’s mother cash.

“We can take gift and take money too,” Asuelu argues. “My family, it’s really close if we give money.” His mother had asked for $1,000, and he wants to fulfill her request.

“A thousand dollars is like a month of Asuelu’s work so I don’t know on what planet we would have that much money to just give out randomly,” Kalani contextualizes to the camera. She tells Asuelu that in addition to the presents, he should give his family $50.

“Baby, that’s not what love is,” he responds. They settle on $100.

“I’m beginning to think that Asuelu buying gifts for his family isn’t really a cultural thing, it’s more he’s just trying to buy his family’s love. I feel bad that Asuelu feels like he has to do this, but I know that $100 is all we can afford right now,” Kalani says.

A Hand in Marriage

Colt, Jess, and Debbie leave Jess’ family to travel to Sao Paulo. Before departing, Colt asks Jess’ father permission to propose to her.

Later she says that she’s sad to leave because she most likely won’t see her family for at least a year; Debbie points out that Jess’ visa expires in six months. Colt assures Debbie that they have more plans for Jess in America, hinting towards a proposal. But he doesn’t acknowledge that he asked for Jess’ hand in marriage and lies that the discussion was just about football.

Health Scare

Angela and Michael visit a park to feed baby monkeys. She takes the opportunity to tell him she had a biopsy done in the U.S. Again, Michael’s concern is more about not being able to have a child rather than that Angela may have cancer. He tells her if she can’t carry a baby, he’ll have to rethink their marriage.

Later, her gynecologist FaceTimes them and delivers the good news that Angela is in perfect health.

Pet Shop Boy

In Kentucky, Paul randomly meets with his mother at a pet shop. Between ferret cages and discount dog treats, he explains that his felony arson record has been preventing him from getting a job. He also opens up that Karine is torn about staying in the U.S.

“Right now our relationship is a little strained. There’s a lot of mood swings; she’s sad. After having the baby, she doesn’t feel comfortable in her body anymore,” Paul tells Mary. “It’s been difficult.”

Mary tells her son that he wasn’t ready to get married and calls him a deadbeat. “It’s kind of like you’re wasting your life,” she scolds. “You brought a baby into this world, and it’s not fair to this baby. You need to start standing up and do right by [Pierre].” His mother also pays for Paul’s dog food.

Eat, Drink, Be Merry

Syngin and Tania prepare to leave for South Africa. While she has reservations about him potentially drinking “starting at eight in the morning,” he is excited to see his family again.

Their interaction descends once again into name-calling and diagnosing Syngin with a drinking problem.

Another Cat to Worry About

Upon arriving at the new hotel, Debbie calls Colt’s friend with benefits, Vanessa. She asks how Vanessa is looking after their cats and gossips about Jess. Vanessa confirms that “something’s up” with Jess’ rush to wed Colt.

“Vanessa and I agree a lot about Colt’s relationship with Jess. We both look out for him and we see red flags,” Debbie says in a confessional. “You can’t take a mother away from her son. If it’s a bad relationship, I’ll do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship.”

Colt and Jess walk into Debbie’s room moments after she hangs up with Vanessa. Jess invites Debbie to meet her friends. Debbie agrees but then slips in the fact that she spoke with Vanessa. Jess is dumbfounded; Colt had previously promised to not speak to Vanessa again. “She’s just watching the cats,” Debbie smirks.

Jess’ temper starts to boil, and she yells “f**k you” to both of them. “Vanessa’s a b**ch,” Jess huffs. “Good friend wants sex with Colt.”

“If you’re jealous of him and not trusting him, you’re going to have a real problem. This happened before,” Debbie threatens Jess, alluding to Larissa. “You’re still a child and you need to grow up.”

Jess leaves, and Colt speculates that she’s “hiding a lot of demons.” The only demon there is Colt’s inability to tell the truth and keep his romantic options open.

Meltdowns

Kalani and Asuelu travel to Washington to see his mother and sister. “Traveling with two kids is no easy feat,” she sighs. Asuelu pressures her to go straight from the airport to his mother’s house, but their two toddler sons disagree. Through screams and tears, Kalani says it’s clear that they need to go to bed at their Airbnb.

“I know that Asuelu is going to be upset and while I understand that, I really don’t care. We’ve had an insanely long day and it’s way past the babies’ bedtime,” Kalani explains. “It would be really stupid to see [Asuelu’s family] right now.”

“I don’t know what I feel. I want to see my family and now we didn’t,” Asuelu pouts, seemingly resorting to mirroring his sons’ angst. “They prepare everything for us. I feel frustrated at everything.”

Family Reunion

After a 13-hour flight, Syngin and Tania arrive in Cape Town. Syngin’s mother and sister greet them at the airport. “I had butterflies walking up and when I saw them my heart just warmed up,” he gushes. “I definitely feel like I’m coming home. I almost wish I never left!” Tania’s face slightly drops.

Syngin’s mother confesses to the camera that Tania had pressured Syngin to get married and move to the U.S. His mom hopes to find out whether he is actually happy in Connecticut or if he should come back to South Africa permanently.

“Go Live Your Life”

Larissa visits Carmen to vent about Eric. Carmen gives Larissa some tough love, saying that she knew all along who Eric was and still chose to go back to him. “I feel like a clown because I knew Carmen was right,” Larissa tells the camera.

Eric’s roommate David calls Larissa midway through her conversation with Carmen. David says that Eric could easily report their shared phone stolen, even stretching to claim that Larissa is defaming Eric. “Go live your life, leave me alone dude,” Larissa screams back.

The Silence of the Pigs

Andrei’s friends and family host a large dinner party to welcome Elizabeth’s brother and father. Andrei encourages Elizabeth’s father Chuck to eat the local dish of pig fat and vodka. Chuck does, then he resumes the interrogation of Andrei’s past.

Elizabeth’s brother Charlie jumps in. Chuck implies Andrei pursued Elizabeth for a Green Card, and Charlie chalks up their questioning as trying to learn about their new in-law. Elizabeth stays out of it, claiming she feels like “the monkey in the middle.” Andrei challenges Charlie to “take it outside,” and it seems a physical confrontation will kick off next week’s episode.

Previews

Kalani meets Asuelu’s mother and sister, Syngin’s mom believes Tania is “too demanding,” and Michael still is hesitant to marry Angela. Plus, Karine gives Paul an ultimatum, while Elizabeth accuses Andrei of hiding something. And in the most anticipated tease, Jess calls Vanessa and throws a shoe at Colt. Don’t worry, it wasn’t a Louboutin.

It’s all next week!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC