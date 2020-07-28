2020 Emmy Nominations: 'Watchmen,' 'Ozark' & 'Succession' Top the List of Nominees
The nominations for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and as with every year, the list is full of the usual suspects, unfortunate snubs, and some welcome surprises.
Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Leslie Jones announced the major categories live on Tuesday, July 28, with the help of presenters Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox.
Netflix leads the pack with 160 nominations total, thanks to shows like Ozark, The Crown, Dead To Me, The Politician, and Stranger Things. They're followed by HBO with 107 nominations thanks largely to top-nominated series Watchmen, as well as Succession. Also notable: Apple TV+ and Disney+ have entered the major categories with nominees for their originals like The Morning Show and The Mandalorian.
Below, find the list of nominees in the major categories (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). And make sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, September 20 on ABC.
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Masked Singer
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Regina King, Watchmen
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Little Fires Everywhere
Unorthodox
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Schitt's Creek
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
Succession
Stranger Things
The Mandalorian
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Drunk History
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Reality Show Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Fab Five, Queer Eye
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
American Son
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show