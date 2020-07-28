2020 Emmy Nominations: 'Watchmen,' 'Ozark' & 'Succession' Top the List of Nominees

Samantha Lear
Emmy Nominations 2020
HBO, Netflix

The nominations for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and as with every year, the list is full of the usual suspects, unfortunate snubs, and some welcome surprises.

Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Leslie Jones announced the major categories live on Tuesday, July 28, with the help of presenters Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox.

Netflix leads the pack with 160 nominations total, thanks to shows like Ozark, The Crown, Dead To Me, The Politician, and Stranger Things. They're followed by HBO with 107 nominations thanks largely to top-nominated series Watchmen, as well as Succession. Also notable: Apple TV+ and Disney+ have entered the major categories with nominees for their originals like The Morning Show and The Mandalorian.

How Does the Emmy Nominating and Voting Process Work?See Also

How Does the Emmy Nominating and Voting Process Work?

There's no electoral college, no gerrymandering, and no superdelegates, but the process can still seem complicated!

Below, find the list of nominees in the major categories (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). And make sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, September 20 on ABC.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek 
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me 
Issa Rae, Insecure
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me 
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Nailed It
Top Chef
The Masked Singer

Emmys Expand Drama and Comedy Categories to Include More NomineesSee Also

Emmys Expand Drama and Comedy Categories to Include More Nominees

The competition pool is growing with an influx of submissions for this year's ceremony.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True 
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education 
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America 
Regina King, Watchmen
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Little Fires Everywhere
Unorthodox

Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Schitt's Creek
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve 
Ozark 
Succession
Stranger Things
The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder 
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

6 History-Making Moments From the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS)See Also

6 History-Making Moments From the 2019 Emmys (PHOTOS)

'Pose's Billy Porter, 'Game of Thrones's Peter Dinklage, and more changed the game.

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Drunk History
A Black Lady Sketch Show

Reality Show Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race 
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It 
Nicole Byer, Nailed It 
Fab Five, Queer Eye 
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen 
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Television Movie
Bad Education
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
American Son
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live 
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family 
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

A 'Thrones' Reunion, Bryan Cranston Opener & More Buzzed-About Emmys 2019 MomentsSee Also

A 'Thrones' Reunion, Bryan Cranston Opener & More Buzzed-About Emmys 2019 Moments

Plus, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's big win over Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patricia Arquette's emotional plea for the trans community, and more.

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live 
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Bette Midler, The Politician
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek 
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method 
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live 
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Betty Gilpin, GLOW 
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror 
Jason Bateman, The Outsider 
James Cromwell, Succession 
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show