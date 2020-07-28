2020 Emmy Nominations: 'Watchmen,' 'Ozark' & 'Succession' Top the List of Nominees

The nominations for the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are here, and as with every year, the list is full of the usual suspects, unfortunate snubs, and some welcome surprises.

Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Leslie Jones announced the major categories live on Tuesday, July 28, with the help of presenters Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox.

Netflix leads the pack with 160 nominations total, thanks to shows like Ozark, The Crown, Dead To Me, The Politician, and Stranger Things. They're followed by HBO with 107 nominations thanks largely to top-nominated series Watchmen, as well as Succession. Also notable: Apple TV+ and Disney+ have entered the major categories with nominees for their originals like The Morning Show and The Mandalorian.

See Also How Does the Emmy Nominating and Voting Process Work? There's no electoral college, no gerrymandering, and no superdelegates, but the process can still seem complicated!

Below, find the list of nominees in the major categories (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). And make sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs Sunday, September 20 on ABC.

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Nailed It

Top Chef

The Masked Singer



See Also Emmys Expand Drama and Comedy Categories to Include More Nominees The competition pool is growing with an influx of submissions for this year's ceremony.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Regina King, Watchmen

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Little Fires Everywhere

Unorthodox



Outstanding Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Schitt's Creek

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession

Stranger Things

The Mandalorian

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Drunk History

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Reality Show Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Fab Five, Queer Eye

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Television Movie

Bad Education

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

American Son

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show