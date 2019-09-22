A 'Thrones' Reunion, Bryan Cranston Opener & More Buzzed-About Emmys 2019 Moments
Despite having no host, the 2019 Emmy Awards lived up to ceremonies past as it produced plenty of unexpected and buzzy moments.
With stars from TV's biggest shows — Game of Thrones, This Is Us, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Fleabag and more — in attendance, TV's biggest night was nothing short of memorable.
Long after the onscreen festivities ended, viewers and celebs alike will be talking about TV's biggest night. Below, we're rounding up the highlights of the evening.
Bryan Cranston on the Spot
Ken Jeong Does Tik-Tok
Phoebe Beats Julia for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy
Kardashians Elicit Laughs
Game of Thrones Reunion
Patricia Arquette's Emotional Plea
Veep's Last Hoorah
Michelle's Pay Parity Message
A Variety Number
Peter Dinklage Lets Language Go
In his fourth win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Peter Dinklage was rather loose with his language garnering a lengthy mute from censors.
Julia Garner Beats Out Game of Thrones
Ozark's Julia Garner took viewers by surprise when she beat out the four fellow nominees from Game of Thrones as Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams were strongly favored to win.
Billy Porter's Dance
When Billy Porter won for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series his resulting dance was filled with so much joy it was impossible to feel anything but happy as he accepted his award.