'Walking Dead' Sets 'Finale' Date But Extends Season 10 — Watch New Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

We can now begin counting the days to when we'll see more of The Walking Dead Season 10 ... and there's even better news, too!

The AMC zombie drama's virtual [email protected] panel included the reveal of the air date of the long-awaited Season 10 finale episode, "A Certain Doom"—Sunday, October 4 at 9/8c—as well as the announcement of six additional Season 10 episodes, set to air in early 2021.

As expected, The Walking Dead Season 11 will not air in its usual October timeslot after production was delayed due to COVID-19, but at least we'll get to see how Season 10 was supposed to end before showrunner Angela Kang's gift of additional installments premieres next year.

Plus, AMC released an extended sneak peek at the opening minutes of the finale. We've already seen Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) rushing around the tower and assuring the kids that they'll all band together to fight and survive, as well as Lauren Cohan's return as Maggie. But the video below includes an even grislier moment: a very angry Beta (Ryan Hurst) leading his army of Whisperers and walkers, as they gather outside of the tower.

AMC aired the "penultimate" episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 on April 5, but the initial finale episode was delayed because they were unable to complete post-production when everything shut down. And after seeing how many walkers are already in the opening moments of "A Certain Doom," we're not surprised.

This news comes shortly after spinoff Fear the Walking Dead announced their Season 6 premiere date (Sunday, October 11) and released a trailer.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Finale, Sunday, October 4, 9/8c, AMC