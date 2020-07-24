'Fear the Walking Dead' Reveals Season 6 Premiere Date: Watch New Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to celebrate the spookiest month of the year with Fear the Walking Dead.

As part of its virtual [email protected] panel, it was announced that Season 6 of the Walking Dead spinoff will premiere Sunday, October 11 at 9/8c. AMC also released an extended trailer teasing the dangers from both the living and the dead.

"If any of you are listening, if any of you can hear me, what we were doing out here, it wasn't just about doing right," Morgan's (Lennie James) words from the Season 5 finale play over the look at what's to come. "We fought for the future. We made the hard call for all of us. If you're listening to me, live. All of you, if you can hear me, just live."

Morgan was in dire straits at the end of Season 5—he'd been shot and was surrounded by the dead—and getting out of that does seem to be of chief importance. But he also has more trouble coming his way, as the video below teases. Watch to see who seems to be a prisoner, who's in the most danger, some gruesome kills (of course), and more. How creepy is it to see that masked person outside Dwight's (Austin Amelio) door?

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, October 11, 9/8c, AMC