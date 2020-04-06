Lauren Cohan's Maggie Returns in 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Finale Trailer (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead left fans on quite the cliffhanger in Episode 15 of its 10th season, as walkers surrounded the tower rendering those outside of its confines unable to return — and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) unable to exit.

The predicament was supposed to lead into an additional episode that would have served as the Season 10 finale, but due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the final episode has been delayed. Still, the series couldn't pause without giving them something to look forward to... like a certain return for a fan favorite character.

In a newly released trailer for the finale episode to be released at a later date this year, Lauren Cohan's Maggie makes a return to the fold. The character who exited during Season 9's fifth episode had been billed to return in Season 10, but it seems fans will have to wait a little longer.

The sneak peek picks up with Gabe in The Tower where he's comforting the concerned children who look to him. "You see these fingers?" he asks them. "Not much to look as, right? But together, they make a mighty weapon."

"That's who we are," he continues, holding one finger up at a time to represent all of the support they have against the oncoming walkers. Among them are Alexandria, Hilltop, Oceanside, people of The Kingdom and... the others, "the ones who aren't here."

These others include Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Princess (Paola Lázaro) and more. But the biggest revelation is Maggie, who we see return as she digs up a letter in the woods addressed to her.

The letter includes the news that Jesus, Tara, and Enid are dead, and it mentions The Whisperers. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all wraps up, but until then, check out Cohan's teased return below.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Finale, TBA, AMC