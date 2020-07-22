Netflix Pushes 'The Crown' Season 5 to 2022 as Filming Takes a Break

Not long after announcing that the show would extend its run to six seasons, Netflix's The Crown is taking a filming hiatus, pushing its fifth season to 2022.

Before fans of the streaming favorite get too upset, they should rest assured that Season 4 remains in the 2020 lineup. According to Deadline, production is taking a break between cast changes as Imelda Staunton will ascend to the throne at the end of Olivia Colman's reign.

As of now, the filming schedule for Season 5 of the Left Bank Pictures production is planned to begin in the summer of 2021, pushing the release date to the following year in 2022. The break isn't entirely associated with the coronavirus pandemic, as the series has been known to take breaks between filming. As viewers will recall, there was a two-year gap between Seasons 2 and 3 as Claire Foy passed the Queen Elizabeth II baton to Colman.

While Season 5 will begin filming next year, Season 6 won't be far behind as production is planned for 2022. Joining Staunton in Seasons 5 and 6 are Lesley Manville who will portray Princess Margaret, a role currently filled by Helena Bonham Carter and originated by Vanessa Kirby.

Season 4 will reportedly drop later this year, as filming finished just in time ahead of production shutdowns due to the ongoing pandemic. Following the Queen's rule through 1990, the season will highlight her experiences with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson), as well as Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles' (Josh O'Connor) marriage.

Stay tuned for updates about The Crown's Season 4 arrival as new details are announced. Until then, get a good binge in by streaming the first three seasons now.

The Crown, Streaming now, Netflix