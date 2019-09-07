'The Crown' Season 4: Gillian Anderson to Play Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson is taking on a major role in the Netflix series.

The streaming service confirmed Saturday that the X-Files actress will be playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season 4, which is now in production. Thatcher was Britain's first female Prime Minister, from 1979 to 1990.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said in a statement. "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

The series' third season premieres on Netflix on November 17, with Olivia Colman taking over as Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy. Written by Peter Morgan, it spans 1964-1977. Tobias Menzies has taken over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith and Helena Bonham Carter is now playing Princess Margaret. Ben Daniels, Josh O'Connor, Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey, and Jason Watkins also star.

In addition to Anderson's role as Dana Scully on The X-Files, her previous TV credits include American Gods and The Fall. She can also be seen on Netflix in Sex Education, which was renewed for a second season.

