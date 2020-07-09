'The Crown' Extended to Sixth and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix's The Crown is making one last royal decree as the series extends its run to six seasons, one more than previously announced.

In a series of tweets shared by Netflix's UK & Ireland account, it was revealed that the fan favorite will revert back to its initial plan of six seasons after announcing earlier this year that Season 5 would be its last.

Series writer and creator Peter Morgan said in a statement, "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

In January, Netflix unveiled the identity of the actress who will portray the final version of Queen Elizabeth. English stage and film actress Imelda Staunton will serve as the latest person t0 fill the coveted role, while Oscar nominee Lesley Manville will star alongside her as the queen's sassy sister, Princess Margaret.

The news also confirms that fans will get an additional season with Olivia Colman in the lead role, as she will continue to play Queen Elizabeth into Season 5, after which she'll pass the baton to Staunton. Prior to Colman, Claire Foy was the first actress to take on the role of Elizabeth.

So to summarise – we’ll have one more season with Queen Olivia Colman, before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton. We’re just half way through! Lovely. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

This news is sure to excite the show's avid viewers as the additional season will allow them to immerse themselves in more royal drama before The Crown officially hangs up its... crown.

