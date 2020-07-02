'The Crown' Adds Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret for Season 5

The Crown has found its third Princess Margaret in Lesley Manville (Love Life, Phantom Thread) who will take on the role for Season 5 of the Netflix hit.

While Season 4 has yet to arrive, the news comes on the heels of the show's previously announced Season 5 lead Imelda Staunton, who will portray Queen Elizabeth II. The announcement was made via the show's Twitter page, revealing Manville's reaction to joining the buzzy drama.

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret," Manville's statement began. "The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Further more, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

The character based on the British Monarchy's real Princess Margaret has been a fan favorite since Season 1. Vanessa Kirby portrayed the princess in Seasons 1 and 2 and most recently Helena Bonham Carter played Margaret in Season 3. Carter will return to play Princess Margaret in the show's forthcoming Season 4.

Dramatizing the rule of Queen Elizabeth over the decades, The Crown has changed its cast twice in an effort to reflect the characters' aging. A third version of Prince Phillip and other figures have yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more news about The Crown as casting continues.

The Crown, Streaming now, Netflix