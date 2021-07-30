The Royals vs. ‘The Crown’ — How Do the Stars Compare to the Real-Life Monarchy? (PHOTOS)

One of Netflix’s biggest series is preparing for its latest chapter, but while fans wait for The Crown to return for Season 5, we’re taking a look at how the actors compare to the real-life inspiration.

From Queen Elizabeth to Prince Charles, viewers have seen some incredible casting for one of the world’s most famous families. Netflix subscribers aren’t the only ones who have noticed the uncanny similarities as star Claire Foy received the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Similar to Foy, many of The Crown‘s stars have been recognized at awards ceremonies with nominations and wins. Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, and Gillian Anderson have all taken home Golden Globes. Most of the stars from seasons past and present have also received Emmy nominations including Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, and Helena Bonham Carter among others.

Now with a new season on the horizon, we’re sure the newest additions including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana will be just as gifted in their dramatized portrayals of the royals. As fans await the release date, scroll through the images below to see a side-by-side comparison of the real-life royal (or political figure) along with their onscreen counterparts from The Crown both past and present.

The Crown, Season 5, TBA, Netflix