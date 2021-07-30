The Royals vs. ‘The Crown’ — How Do the Stars Compare to the Real-Life Monarchy? (PHOTOS)

One of Netflix’s biggest series is preparing for its latest chapter, but while fans wait for The Crown to return for Season 5, we’re taking a look at how the actors compare to the real-life inspiration.

From Queen Elizabeth to Prince Charles, viewers have seen some incredible casting for one of the world’s most famous families. Netflix subscribers aren’t the only ones who have noticed the uncanny similarities as star Claire Foy received the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Similar to Foy, many of The Crown‘s stars have been recognized at awards ceremonies with nominations and wins. Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, and Gillian Anderson have all taken home Golden Globes. Most of the stars from seasons past and present have also received Emmy nominations including Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, and Helena Bonham Carter among others.

Now with a new season on the horizon, we’re sure the newest additions including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana will be just as gifted in their dramatized portrayals of the royals. As fans await the release date, scroll through the images below to see a side-by-side comparison of the real-life royal (or political figure) along with their onscreen counterparts from The Crown both past and present.

The Crown Queen Elizabeth Claire Foy Olivia Colman Imelda Staunton
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Netflix; Netflix; Netflix

Queen Elizabeth

Between her voice, costumes, and physical appearance, the similarities between original Crown star Claire Foy and the Queen are uncanny. Though it’s hard to picture anyone else in the iconic role, Olivia Colman’s Season 3 and 4 portrayal proved, others can easily fit the mold with a seamless transition. She’ll officially be succeeded by Imelda Staunton who will portray the monarch for Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown Prince Philips Seasons 1-6
PNA Rota/Keystone/Getty Images; Netflix; Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Prince Philip

Earning his first Emmy nomination for the role of Prince Philip, Matt Smith certainly embodied the mystifying counterpart to Queen Elizabeth. Taking on a slightly older portrayal is Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies who transformed his outward appearance for Seasons 3 and 4. As for Season’s 5 and 6, the honor will be handed off to Jonathan Pryce.

The Crown Princess Margaret Seasons 1-6
Victor Blackman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Netflix; Netflix; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Princess Margaret

Vanessa Kirby wowed audiences with her edgy and raw performance as Queen Elizabeth’s lovelorn sister Princess Margaret, and Helena Bonham Carter proved she was just as good after stepping into the role for Season 3. The actress known for her many films has some familiarity with the royals — she played the Queen Mother in 2010’s Oscar Winning film The King’s Speech. While Bonham Carter returned for Season 4, she’s passing the baton to Lesley Manville for Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown Prince Charles Julian Baring Josh O'Connor Dominic West
Mike McLaren/Central Press/Getty Images; Netflix; Netflix; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Prince Charles

Julian Baring was the young actor behind Season 2’s Prince of Wales, but Josh O’Connor blew fans away with his riveting Season 3 performance as the lonely prince. While fans saw Baring’s version of Charles struggle at school, O’Connor’s has tackled Charles’ romantic relationships which will include Princess Diana in Season 4. The Affair‘s Dominic West will step into the role for Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown Princess Diana Seasons 1-6
Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Netflix; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Princess Diana

Princess Diana finally played a role in The Crown as Emma Corrin portrayed the “Peoples’ Princess” in Season 4. The actress resembles the young suitor of Prince Charles greatly as she peeks up at the camera from under her bangs. While fans saw the beginning of her and Charles’ romance, Netflix is already promising a look into the future as they revealed Elizabeth Debicki will play the princess for Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown Princess Anne Erin Doherty
William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images; Netflix

Princess Anne

Erin Doherty entered the scene as the Queen’s second-eldest child, Princess Anne, in Seasons 3 and 4. The actress really dug into Anne’s indifference towards the system as well as her blunt approach to romance. Doherty’s physical appearance also mirrors Anne’s quite closely, making her portrayal even more convincing.

The Crown Camilla Parker Bowles Seasons 3 and 4
Express Newspapers/Archive Photos; Netflix

Camilla Parker Bowles

Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell was cast in the pivotal role of Camilla — Prince Charles’ love interest during the ’70s-set third season. The actress returned for more drama in Season 4 after proving her uncanny resemblance to the real-life royal figure.

The Crown John Major Jonny Lee Miller
Adrian Murrell/ALLSPORT; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

John Major

Elementary star Jonny Lee Miller will take on the role of Prime Minister in Season 5 with his portrayal of John Major. He was the leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997.

The Crown The Queen Mothers
Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images; Netflix; Netflix

The Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth’s mother certainly shared her opinion when it came to her daughter’s actions in power based on Victoria Hamilton’s portrayal in Seasons 1 and 2. During Seasons 3 and 4, Marion Bailey stepped into the Queen Mother’s shoes, and carried that same judgemental torch. Considering that the Queen Mother lived until 2002, she’s likely to play a part throughout the show’s run.

The Crown Anthony Armstrong-Jones
Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images; Netflix; Netflix

Anthony Armstrong-Jones

Portrayed by Matthew Goode in Season 2, the role of Princess Margaret’s husband was filled by actor Ben Daniels in Season 3. Daniels is known for his roles in House of Cards, Fox’s The Exorcist, and the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Both actors certainly capture the suave side of the photographer.

The Crown Margaret Tatcher Gillian Anderson
Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Netflix

Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson may not play a royal but her role as Margaret Thatcher sure made an impact on The Crown in her Season 4 debut. The former Prime Minister goes head-to-head with Queen Elizabeth on various occasions in the standout chapter.

