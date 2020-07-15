4 Key Moments From the 'Married at First Sight' Season 11 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 11, Episode 1, "The Story Begins."]

Season 11 of Married at First Sight kicked off in New Orleans, introducing viewers to ten singles who are about to become five couples.

In the episode titled "The Story Begins," nerves were running at an all-time high as the participants informed their families and friends about their upcoming nuptials. Along with the stress of gearing up for a wedding, the matches also met for the bachelor and bachelorette parties, got fitted for dresses and tuxes and started their morning prep for the day of their weddings.

Below, we're breaking down all of the key moments from the premiere, including family reactions and questionable bachelor party behavior. Beware of spoilers.

The Big Reveal

The couples participating in this season's experiment are Bennett and Amelia, Karen and Miles, Olivia and Brett, Amani and Woody, and Christina and Henry. And while all of them took time to share the news about being matched with friends and family, some of them didn't take the revelation well.

When Bennett broke the news to his friends they called him "loco" and despite his sister's concerns about him being in over his head, she ultimately supported his life decision. Amelia's friends weren't surprised by her reveal and were happy to celebrate her upcoming wedding.

Perhaps one of the most controversial reactions of the season belongs to Karen's mother, who asked if her daughter had "lost her mind" before ultimately saying she'd support the decision even if she didn't agree with Karen's choice. Miles, who is a gentle giant, connected with his grandparents through video chat to tell them about his upcoming wedding. Seeking responsibility in a relationship, he hopes to emulate his grandparents' strong bond in his own new marriage.

As for Olivia, her mother was shocked but knows her daughter doesn't make decisions without thinking it through first, so she lent her full support despite some apprehensions. Meanwhile, Brett told his large family including his father and brothers about his impending marriage and they were more than surprised, calling him crazy for even thinking about it. But even through their joking tone, it appears that Brett has his family's support in the endeavor.

Amani met with her friends and cousins to open up about her match, revealing that she's taking the leap into marriage which is a decision they all approve of. As for Woody, who has an outgoing personality, he was judged by his friends when he revealed his news, among which included Miles, who is matched with Karen. Miles' sister outright said she couldn't picture Woody changing his life for someone else as opposed to her brother who is ready to commit to someone.

Christina's mother is thrilled when she tells her about the match and even more so when her daughter asks if she'll walk her down the aisle. Raised by her single mother, Christina is very close with the woman who is happy to see her finally finding what she wants in her romantic life. Henry's childhood friends are surprised to learn about his decision to marry at first sight, but they are happy he's going to find the peace he's been looking for.

Tux & Dress Shopping

Every participant took the time to get fitted for dresses and tuxes, but some were more dramatic than others, including Olivia, who couldn't seem to find the right dress until finally she did. Tux shopping was a big deal for Woody as he wanted to make sure he looked right for his future wife. Bennett brought a colorful hat along for style inspiration, whereas future wife Amelia was in search of a floofy gown. Karen's mom attends her daughter's dress fitting despite her qualms, and Miles reveals that he wants his wife to fall in love at first sight when she sees him in his tux. Similar to Olivia, Christina is a bit picky about her dress, and Henry brings along one of his childhood friends and female confidante Kristin who vouched for him during the matching process.

Bachelor & Bachelorette

On the eve of the wedding, the men and women meet for their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, which usually turn into major s**t shows — as was the case for this Season 11 group. On the women's end, things got rowdy after they went for drinks at a nearby bar before arriving at a house for a performance from local strippers. Overwhelmed by the situation, Christina separates herself from the group as she doesn't appear to be having fun. Once things wind down there, they discuss what they're anxious about, including kissing their new husbands and whether or not any of them will be runaway brides.

The men's party gets wild as well when Brett begins drinking and gets out of line with the bartender and then Henry's friend Kristin. It's clear that most of the men aren't fans of Brett. Miles and Bennett become quick friends, noting the good vibes between them. After getting flirty with Kristin, Brett ends up leaving the bachelor party early before the rest of the men convene to chat about the possibility of consummating their marriages and more.

Wedding Day

Towards the end of the episode, the first couple gears up for their wedding day, but will it even come to pass? Miles and Karen are first on the list, but when she received a text containing Miles' name the evening before, she did some research and admitted to a producer that he's not exactly her type. When they ask if she can go through with the marriage, she reveals that she's not sure. Oh no! Will it happen? Fans will have to tune in next week to find out.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime