Which ABC Pilots Are Still Planned for the 2020-21 Season?

ABC has announced its plans for its pilots for the 2020-21 season.

The network had ordered 13 and already picked up and scheduled Big Sky and Call Your Mother to series for the fall and midseason, respectively. Of the remaining 11, five — dramas Rebel and Harlem's Kitchen and comedies Bossy, Home Economics, and Work Wife — are set to be produced once they can be, according to Deadline.

Inspired by Erin Brockovich, Rebel follows a blue-collar legal advocate who doesn't have a law degree but fights for causes and people she cares about. It stars Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, and Lex Scott Davis. Harlem's Kitchen follows executive chef and patriarch Ellis Rice, who runs a successful fine-dining restaurant in Harlem, and his family after an unexpected death reveals secrets. It stars Delroy Lindo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Miguel Gomez, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Adrianna Mitchell, and Pepi Sonuga.

Bossy follows a lead character who didn't have any patience for working parents until adopting a baby. Home Economics follows three adult siblings, one in the 1%, one middle class, and one barely holding on. It stars Topher Grace. And Work Wife is inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's real-life partnership and follows a platonic male/female team in real estate. It stars Angelique Cabral and Tone Bell, with Ripa recurring.

Three are being held for next year: Adopted, National Parks Service, and Triage.

Adopted is based on a true story as a Green Beret and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy. National Parks Service (previously ISB) focuses on the Investigative Services Branch solving crimes in the national parks of the ISB's Pacific West region. And Triage is set to follow a pioneering surgeon over three decades at a hospital.

ABC has scrapped plans for the thirtysomething sequel, Valley Trash, and Brides. (Also, it's not moving forward with plans for a Revenge reboot—featuring one of the original cast—TVLine reports.)

The sequel thirtysomethingelse would have followed the grown-up kids of the original series' characters, while Valley Trash was about a blue-collar family whose daughter was accepted to a private high school and Brides was a contemporary reimagining of Dracula.

Still up in the air are Prospect, Wreckage, and the Untitled Kapnek/Holland Project. In Prospect, a schoolteacher in the frontier has ranch hands, not children, as students. In Wreckage, survivors of a plane crash lie about what happened as they're thrust into the spotlight following their rescue nearly four years later. And the last one is described as a "love story with a twist" after a teen discovers a family secret.