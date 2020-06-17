Kyra Sedgwick's 'Call Your Mother,' 'Supermarket Sweep' & More of ABC's New Fall Shows

ABC has unveiled its fall 2020 primetime schedule for its new and returning shows and three fresh titles are in the lineup.

Big Sky, Call Your Mother, and Supermarket Sweep will all debut later this year on the network with weekday and weekend timeslots.

Below, we're breaking down what you can expect from the upcoming series with big names like Kyra Sedgwick, Leslie Jones, and David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) attached.

Big Sky

Tuesdays, 10/9c

Created and written by showrunner David E. Kelley, this series follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) who will team up with his estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to search for missing sisters who were kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. When the trio discovers more women besides the two missing sisters have disappeared, they'll races against the clock to uncover the mystery and prevent a murderer from taking another woman.

The series is based on the books by C.J. Box and is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and Box. Big Sky stars Winnick, Bunbury, Phillippe, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel and John Carroll Lynch.

Call Your Mother

Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c

This new multicamera comedy from The New Adventures of Old Christine's Kari Lizer follows an empty nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children go on with their lives miles away. When she decides her place is with her kids, she'll reinsert herself into their lives and they'll learn that they need her more than they once believed.

Call Your Mother stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares and Austin Crute also feature in the new series.

Supermarket Sweep

Sundays, 8/7c

The classic game show returns with the help of executive producer and host, Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones. For those who need a refresh, the show follows three teams of two as they use grocery shopping skills and merchandise knowledge to win cash prizes. The original series aired from 1965-1967 on the network and became a global sensation. Joining Jones as executive producers are Hunter Seidman, Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.