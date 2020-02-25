TV Pilots 2020: All of the New Network Shows in the Works for Fall

We're just over halfway through the 2019-2020 fall season, so what better time to take a look at the new shows to come next season?

These aren't all the pilots that may make it to series; some are still being shopped around to networks and streamers. But across ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW, there's quite the mix of comedies and dramas, some starring your favorites and others reimagining well-known shows or expanding on iconic universes.

Read on for a breakdown of all the pilots in the works for the 2020-2021 season, and keep checking back for updates. (W=writer, EP=executive producer, D=director)

ABC

Adopted (Comedy)

W: Shawn Vance, Daril Fannin, Jimmy Kimmel

EPs: Shawn Vance, Daril Fannin, Jimmy Kimmel, Scott Lonker

Synopsis: When a Green Beret returns home to Texas from military service, he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy. Based on a true story.

The Big Sky (Drama) *Straight-to-Series Order*

Cast: John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer

W: David E. Kelley

EPs: David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, C.J. Box

Synopsis: Private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The Brides (Drama)

D: Maggie Kiley

W: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

EPs: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechtr, Maggie Kiley

Synopsis: The contemporary reimagining of Dracula is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.

Harlem's Kitchen (Drama)

W: Zahir McGhee

EPs: Zahir McGhee, Marcus Samuelsson, Laurie Zaks, Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman

Synopsis: An ensemble family drama set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. Ellis Rice, executive chef and patriarch, runs a successful restaurant with his wife and three daughters. But an unexpected death thrusts the family into turmoil and puts the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Home Economics (Comedy)

Cast: Topher Grace

W: Michael Colton, John Aboud

EPs: Michael Colton, John Aboud, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum

Synopsis: A series about three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

My Village (Comedy)

D: Pam Fryman

W: Kari Lizer

EPs: Kari Lizer

Synopsis: An empty-nester mom wonders how she ended up alone while her kids live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she re-inserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Prospect (Comedy)

Cast: Hunter King

D: Randall Einhorn

W: Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer

EPs: Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer, Randall Einhorn

Synopsis: An idealistic young woman moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

Rebel (Drama)

Cast: Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones

W: Krista Vernoff

EPs: Krista Vernoff, John Davis, John Fox, Erin Brockovich, Alexandre Schmitt, Andrew Stern

Synopsis: Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, the drama follows Annie "Rebel" Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree — a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

thirtysomething(else) (Drama)

Cast: Chris Wood, Odette Annable, Patrick Fugit, Auden Thornton, Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Patty Wettig, Melanie Mayron, Polly Draper

D: Edward Zwick

W: Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

EPs: Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

Synopsis: The thirtysomething sequel follows the grown-up, thirtysomething children of the original characters. Apparently, raising children — even grown children — never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

Untitled Kapnek/Holland Project (Comedy)

Cast: Quintessa Swindell

D: Dean Holland

W: Emily Kapnek

EPs: Emily Kapnek, Dean Holland

Synopsis: This love story with a twist centers on New York teen Lennon Cochrane, whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles on a family secret.

Work Wife (Comedy)

D: Todd Holland

W: David Windsor, Casey Johnson

EPs: David Windsor, Casey Johnson, Todd Holland, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay

Synopsis: Inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and writers Casey Johnson and David Windsor, it tells the story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work. Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat.

Wreckage (Drama)

D: Marc Webb

W: Jacquie Walters

EPs: Marc Webb, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Martin, Keith Samples

Synopsis: Based on consultant Emily Bleeker's book, the drama revolves around Lillian Linden, who, on the surface, looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash. But she's been lying to her family, her friends and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can't tell the real story — so they lie.

CBS

B Positive (Comedy)

Cast: Annaleigh Ashford

W: Marco Pennette

EPs: Marco Pennette, Chuck Lorre

Synopsis: Faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Clarice (Drama)

W: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

EPs: Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Heather Kadin

Synopsis: Set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, the series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

The Equalizer (Drama)

Cast: Queen Latifah

W: Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller

EPs: Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere

Synopsis: A reimagining of the classic series about an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Ghosts (Comedy)

W: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman

EPs: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Angie Stephenson

Synopsis: A struggling young couple's dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Good Sam (Drama)

W: Katie Wech

EPs: Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein

Synopsis: A talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Jury Duty (Comedy)

Cast: Jack Cutmore-Scott

W: Dana Klein, Stephanie Darrow

EPs: Dana Klein, Stephanie Darrow, James Acaster, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice

Synopsis: A group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict — and they can't even agree on lunch.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Drama)

Cast: Kiele Sanchez, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole

D: Adam Bernstein

W: David E. Kelley

EPs: David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Adam Bernstein

Synopsis: Based on author Michael Connelly’s series of novels and the subsequent 2011 feature film starring Matthew McConaughey, the drama revolves around Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln town car as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.

Out the Door (Drama)

W: Evan Katz

EPs: Evan Katz, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed

Synopsis: Upon learning that his impending retirement is being pushed off by several years, an apathetic NYPD detective who just wants his pension so he can go off and live the good life decides to do everything in his power to get fired, but his bad behavior only leads to surprising success at solving cases.

Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe (Comedy)

W: Max Mutchnick, David Kohan

EPs: Max Mutchnick, David Kohan

Synopsis: Frankie Wolfe is an unfiltered, irreverent, powerful businesswoman with no personal life. When Frankie’s impossibly fragile and neurotic sister, Tommie, abandons Quincy — an incredibly bright inner-city child who Tommie attempted to foster — Frankie is faced with the choice of taking him in or casting him back out. Can these two lonely, damaged people find the love and companionship that has eluded them their whole lives?

The Three of Us (Comedy)

Cast: Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman

W: Frank Pines

EPs: Frank Pines, Ben Winston, Jeff Grosvenor

Synopsis: Adult siblings who are children of divorce must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

The United States of Al (Genre)

Cast: Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, Elizabeth Alderfer

W: David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari

EPs: David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari, Chuck Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi

Synopsis: Follows the friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just come to America to start a new life.

Untitled Kingsbury/Daley/Goldstein Project (Comedy)

W: Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

EPs: Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling

Synopsis: When Penelope’s career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s, they call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid.

Ways & Means (Drama)

Cast: Patrick Dempsey

W: Ed Redlich, Mike Murphy

EPs: Ed Redlich, Mike Murphy, Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally

Synopsis: A powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Together, they’ll attempt to save American politics — if they don’t get caught.

Fox

The Big Leap (Drama)

Cast: Matt Lucas, Teri Polo, Ser'Darius Blain, Ray Cham

D: Jason Winer

W: Liz Heldens

EPs: Liz Heldens, Sue Naegle

Synopsis: Inspired by a U.K. format, it centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake. What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

Blood Relative (Drama)

Cast: Melissa Leo, Tate Donovan

D: Phillip Noyce

W: Chris Levinson, James Renner

EPs: Chris Levinson, James Renner, Liza Chasin, Phillip Noyce

Synopsis: Genetic genealogy is the best new tool in crime-scene forensics, and nobody knows it like Louise Kelly. Too bad she’s impossible to deal with. Based on a 2018 Cleveland Scene article by journalist and author James Renner.

Call Me Kat (Comedy) *Straight-to-Series Order*

Cast: Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt

W: Darlene Hunt

EPs: Darlene Hunt, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson, Miranda Hart

Synopsis: Based on the BBC series Miranda, it follows Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy. That's why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.

The Cleaning Lady (Drama)

W: Miranda Kwok

EPs: Miranda Kwok, Shay Mitchell, Melissa Carter

Synopsis: Based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia, the darkly aspirational character drama follows a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Housebroken (Animated Comedy) *Straight-to-Series Order*

Voice cast: Lisa Kudrow, Clea Duvall, Nat Faxon, Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee

W: Clea Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan

EPs: Clea Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Synopsis: An irreverent comedy that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs.

Pivoting (Comedy)

W: Liz Astrof

EPs: Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor

Synopsis: After the death of their childhood best friend, three women are faced with the reality that life is short. In desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond and proving it's never too late to screw up your life.

This Country (Comedy)

Cast: Seann William Scott

D: Paul Feig

W: Jenny Bicks

EPs: Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, Charlie Cooper, Daisy May Cooper

Synopsis: Inspired by the BBC mockumentary format, a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings. We follow the cousins as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other.

Untitled Film Re-enactment Project (Drama)

D: Greg Mottola

W: Sarah Watson

EPs: Sarah Watson, Greg Mottola, Gail Berman, Lauren Shuler Donner, Richard Donner, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank

Synopsis: After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies, The Goonies. Over the course of the season, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.

NBC

American Auto (Comedy)

Cast: Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer

W: Justin Spitzer

EPs: Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan

Synopsis: A workplace comedy set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives tries to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

At That Age (Drama)

W: Carla Banks-Waddles

EPs: Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase

Synopsis: An exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Crazy for You (Comedy)

W: Rachele Lynn

EPs: Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker

Synopsis: With her life stalling, Daisy re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture.

Debris (Drama)

Cast: Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz

W: J.H. Wyman

EPs: J.H. Wyman, Jason Hoffs

Synopsis: Two agents from two different continents, and two different mindsets, must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Echo (Drama)

W: JJ Bailey

EPs: JJ Bailey, John Davis, John Fox

Synopsis: A high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past… in the body of the victim. Assuming the victim’s identity, they must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Jefferies (Comedy)

Cast: Jim Jefferies, Betsy Brandt, Darien Sills-Evans, Mike Lane

W: Suzanne Martin, Jim Jefferies

EPs: Suzanne Martin, Jim Jefferies, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray

Synopsis: Jim Jefferies plays a fictionalized version of himself — a comedian with a unique and often controversial take on modern life, relationships and co-parenting with his best friend.

The Kenan Show (Comedy) *Straight-to-Series Order*

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Andy Garcia, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett

D: Chris Rock

W: Jackie Clarke

EPs: Jackie Clarke, Kenan Thompson, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer

Synopsis: It follows a newly widowed dad determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law become more involved in their lives.

La Brea (Drama)

Cast: Michael Raymond-James, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki

D: Thor Freudenthal

W: David Appelbaum

EPs: David Appelbaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Ken Woodruff

Synopsis: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Langdon (Drama)

W: Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie

EPs: Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Falvey, Anna Culp

Synopsis: Based on Dan Brown's international best-selling thriller The Lost Symbol, the drama follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Night School (Comedy)

D: Malcolm D. Lee

W: Christopher Moynihan

EPs: Christopher Moynihan, Kevin Hart, Will Packer, Malcolm D. Lee

Synopsis: Based on the 2018 movie, it follows a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom.

Ordinary Joe (Drama)

Cast: James Wolk

D: Adam Davidson

W: Russell Friend, Garrett Lerner

EPs: Russell Friend, Garrett Lerner, Matt Reeves, Rafi Crohn, Howard Klein

Synopsis: Explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life. The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

Someone Out There (Comedy)

W: Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan

EPs: Matt Hubbard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia, Javier Veiga

Synopsis: Based on the Spanish series Pequeñas Coincidencias, two set-in-their-ways adults are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Untitled Jackson/Goor Project (Comedy)

W: Phil Jackson

EPs: Phil Jackson, Dan Goor

Synopsis: Ensemble comedy about black people, dating and wine.

Untitled Tina Fey/Robert Carlock Project (Comedy) *Straight-to-Series Order*

Cast: Ted Danson, Bobby Moynihan, Holly Hunter, Mike Cabellon

W: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

EPs: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner

Synopsis: The series is about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

Young Rock (Comedy) *Straight-to-Series Order*

Cast: Dwayne Johnson

W: Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang

EPs: Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Carreras, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz

Synopsis: Inspired by Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. The Rock, the series will chronicle his formative years.

The CW

The 100 Prequel (Drama)

Cast: Leo Howard, Iola Evans, Adain Bradley

W: Jason Rothenberg

EPs: Jason Rothenberg, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Synopsis: Set 97 years before the events of the original series, it starts with the end of the world — a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth — and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

Green Arrow & the Canaries (Drama)

Cast: Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy

W: Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, Oscar Balderrama

EPs: Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, Oscar Balderrama, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Synopsis: The backdoor pilot that aired as Arrow's penultimate episode was set in Star City 2040, where Mia Queen had everything she could have ever wanted. Then 2020’s Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake showed up in her life again and the three suited up once again to save the city.

Kung Fu (Drama)

Cast: Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu

W: Christina M. Kim

EPs: Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter

Synopsis: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice... all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Inspired by the 1972-75 ABC series.

The Lost Boys (Drama)

D: Marcos Siega

W: Heather Mitchell, Rob Thomas

EPs: Heather Mitchell, Rob Thomas, Marcos Siega, Dan Etheridge, Mike Karz, Bill Bindley

Synopsis: Based on the 1987 movie, when a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.

Maverick (Drama)

W: Merigan Mulhern

EPs: Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Warren Hsu Leonard

Synopsis: In a present-day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the president’s daughter — raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent — has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown. Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.

The Republic of Sarah (Drama)

Cast: Stella Baker

W: Jeffrey Paul King

EPs: Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, Mark Martin, Jeff Grosvenor, Leo Pearlman

Synopsis: Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Superman & Lois (Drama)

Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin

W: Todd Helbing

EPs: Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns

Synopsis: The Arrowverse spinoff follows the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Walker (Drama)

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi

W: Anna Fricke

EPs: Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki

Synopsis: This reimagining of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger follows Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.