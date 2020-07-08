'The Boys' Are 'Wanted Dead or Alive' in Amazon's Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Boys are back and "wanted dead or alive" in Season 2 as the Amazon Prime Original series expands its horizons in a new trailer.

Premiering Friday, September 4, the latest season of Eric Kripke's (Supernatural) superhero satire will offer fans three episodes followed by subsequent weekly installments on the streaming platform, totaling eight episodes altogether.

Both more intense and insane, the second season of The Boys sees Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), "The Female" Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) on the run as the Supes and conglomerate Vought International hope to cut a deal with the U.S. government, capitalizing on the public fear of supervillains.

With Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) still nowhere to be found, the rest of The Boys scramble to keep out of Homelander's (Antony Starr) crosshairs as ally on the inside, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) navigates her place within supergroup The Seven. Butcher isn't gone for long though if the trailer is any indication as the foul-mouthed vigilante regroups with the rest of his gang.

Check out the Season 2 key art below:

Along with the arrival of new Supe Stormfront (Aya Cash), fans are in for one shocking, action-filled ride featuring the show's signature gore and more. Among the other stars returning for Season 2 are Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

Recurring Season 2 stars include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito.

See the exciting trailer below and don't miss The Boys Season 2 when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world this September.

The Boys, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 4, Amazon Prime Video