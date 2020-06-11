Earlier this year, San Diego Comic-Con International announced that it would postpone its 2020 events due to coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the show can't go on virtually. [email protected] is giving fans a chance to experience the convention from the comfort of their homes for the first time in SDCC history.

The event, first teased in May, will feature some aspects of the convention experience — with a twist. As the Comic-Con Museum continues its virtual efforts with Comic-Con [email protected], SDCC is aiming to provide the best experience to attendees with an internet connection and enthusiasm for all things pop culture.

"For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe," said San Diego Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer. "Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community."

Plans for the event which will officially take place July 22-26 (the original dates for this year's festivities) include an online Exhibit Hall which will offer promotions, specials and limited-edition products unique to this virtual experience. Panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and more will also take place but those remain unknown as programming has yet to be revealed.

A wide variety of activities will also be available for fans to explore from home and [email protected] will provide badges for fans to print and wear. It should be noted that all aspects of this at-home event are free and won't be limit to a certain number of attendees.

To remain engaged and included in virtual activities, fans are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag. Organizers will be revealing additional information about programming and more in the weeks leading up to the event.

Don't miss out on the fun! Stay tuned for what's to come as we share updates when made available.